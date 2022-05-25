Politics ‘Where is the political courage?’: Mass. lawmakers react to Texas school massacre "Our children deserve to go to learn in safety, not worry whether their school's next lockdown is a drill or not." An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

Massachusetts lawmakers and officials are among the many expressing anger, grief, and calls for action after a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The resounding messages were ones of heartbreak and frustration, with many of the elected leaders calling for action from Congress to address gun violence.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School left him “horrified” and “heartbroken.”

My thoughts are with the students, teachers and families as they cope with this tragedy.



(2/2) — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 25, 2022

Mayor Michelle Wu called on the country to “urgently” move toward gun reform.

Boston grieves with families in Uvalde & across our nation. Thoughts & prayers are not enough. Our country must act urgently to pass sweeping gun reforms to protect our children & communities. — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) May 24, 2022

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined the swift calls for action, saying the shooting at Robb Elementary is “sickening.”

It's heartbreaking and sickening how routine mass shootings have become in America. Fourteen babies and a teacher. My heart goes out to all the families in Uvalde, Texas, whose lives were shattered. The Senate must pass gun safety legislation and protect our children. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 24, 2022

Rep. Ayanna Pressley pointed to the unfulfilled dreams and the lives cut too short by the shooting.

19 lives stolen.



Lives cut short with dreams unfulfilled, babies who should be tucked under the covers with a kiss on the forehead who are never coming home. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 25, 2022

Horrified by the shooting, Sen. Ed Markey said there are no excuses for people who refuse to act for gun reform.

I am horrified by news of another mass shooting and my heart breaks for the families of the young children and teacher killed in Uvalde. Congress has a moral responsibility to end gun violence now. To those who refuse to act, there are no excuses. Only complicity and shame. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 24, 2022

Markey later called for gun legislation, writing “Abolish the filibuster and pass gun safety legislation now.”

Attorney General Maura Healy, who is running for governor, alluded to the growing list of mass shootings in the United States and said that the country “needs more than thoughts and prayers.”

Few words can begin to describe what it’s like to read another headline like this. Heartbreaking. Devastating. Infuriating. But nothing compares to the unimaginable pain felt by families in Uvalde today.



Our country needs more than thoughts and prayers. We need action now. https://t.co/yhTuv5pmxp — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) May 24, 2022

From her campaign account, Healy said her heart aches for those who lost a loved one.

This is incomprehensible and sick. Children. Elementary school children. My heart aches for the victims and their loved ones. We absolutely cannot accept this reality for our kids, our educators, our parents, our communities. https://t.co/Nu7RqFGpiM — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) May 24, 2022

Other members of the Massachusetts delegation to Congress weighed-in, including Rep. Jim McGovern, who said that as a dad he is disgusted by the violence.

I'm sick & tired of the excuses. As an American. As a Congressman. As a dad. I'm disgusted by this senseless violence—and by the fact that some in Congress care more about the NRA's money than about kids getting shot at school.



Thoughts & prayers aren't enough. We need ACTION! https://t.co/Twenyp3xMc — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 24, 2022

Rep. Jake Auchincloss posted a video after tucking his children into bed and said he had “hate in his heart” for politicians and organizations who allowed the slaughter to happen. He called for a vote on gun safety legislation and the disbanding of the National Rifle Association.

This slaughter is a policy choice. pic.twitter.com/RVm7vBhvaJ — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) May 25, 2022

2/2: Will any politician who is planning to address the convention speak the plain truth to their craven power? The NRA has blood on its hands. It must be disbanded. — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) May 25, 2022

“No parent should live in fear of their child not coming home, especially when sending our kids to school,” Auchincloss tweeted. “We have the power to stop this. Too many Republicans lack the political courage. Enough is enough.”

Another representative with children, Rep. Lori Trahan said the shooting is “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

I'm at a loss. I just picked up my girls from the bus stop. This is every parent's worst nightmare.



Shame on anyone who says we can’t do more to prevent school shootings, especially elected officials who oppose even the most basic, commonsense gun safety legislation. https://t.co/8l0WdEUA8v — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) May 24, 2022

Acknowledging that many things were still unknown about the shooting, Rep. Seth Moulton said there is much more that can — and must — be done. He later called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a coward for not standing up to the gun lobby.

There are still many questions abut the latest school shooting.



What is clear is that it is too easy for the wrong people to get guns and commit murder. We have to stop this. There is much more we can do … and we must. https://t.co/oVGkPKfyKR — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 24, 2022

At a loss for words, but filled with anger and sadness — again. At least 15 families have been irreparably shattered today.



Beyond the thoughts and prayers, where is the political courage to actually do something? https://t.co/113pqw4C5I — Rep. Seth Moulton (@RepMoulton) May 24, 2022

Rep. Katherine Clark, the assistant speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, pointed to the impact mass shootings have on children.

We can’t allow our children to grow up in a country that allows this to happen again and again. https://t.co/DX4I1zZqjI — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) May 24, 2022

Members of the state legislature also joined the chorus of calls for change.

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who is running for governor, said she sent her kids off to school with extra kisses the day after the shooting.

Over 14 lives lost to senseless gun violence. My heart is breaking for the families & loved ones of these victims.



Our children deserve to go to learn in safety, not worry whether their school's next lockdown is a drill or not.



We need national action to end gun violence now. https://t.co/6oJwPVgaAs — Sonia Chang-Díaz (@SoniaChangDiaz) May 24, 2022

Extra kisses as I sent my kiddos off to school just now.



Grieving, and angry, for every parent in Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Newtown, and so many here in Boston and MA who've list their children to gun violence. https://t.co/qzsaso23bL pic.twitter.com/4xXfLs97he — Sonia Chang-Díaz (@SoniaChangDiaz) May 25, 2022

Sen. Jamie Eldridge said more is needed than just words.

Absolutely devastating tragedy in Uvalde, Texas today, the worst grade school shooting since Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Think about that sentence. WE NEED MORE THAN WORDS #uvaldetexas https://t.co/DWdE70eyyy — Jamie Eldridge (@JamieEldridgeMA) May 24, 2022

State Sen. Adam Gomez said the tragedy underscores the importance of mental health services, background checks for owning firearms, and the need for parents to properly secure any weapons they own.

As the father to young children, it is incomprehensible to me to even think about what it must feel like to send your child to a place they are supposed to be safe just for them to never return home. (1/3) — Senator Adam Gomez (@AdamGomezMA) May 24, 2022

Words don't come close to capturing this tragedy but my thoughts and heart are with all those who were affected. (3/3) — Senator Adam Gomez (@AdamGomezMA) May 24, 2022

Boston city councilors also reacted to the massacre.

Councilor Kenzie Bok called Tuesday’s shooting a “wrongful tragedy.”

Mourning all the dead in Uvalde, and praying for the families & friends living through this wrongful tragedy.



A culture that values gun access above child safety is a culture of death. To let this happen again & again without gun law reform puts the blood on America’s hands too. — Kenzie Bok (@KenzieBok) May 24, 2022

Pointing to the May 14 shooting in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said the country should move to make guns less easily accessible.

No one should ever experience loss like this.



We haven’t even begun to heal from the tragedy in Buffalo. This shouldn’t be our normal.



We need to change the fact that in this country it is easier to buy guns than it is to access healthcare.



We shouldn’t have to live like this. — Ricardo Arroyo (@RicardoNArroyo) May 24, 2022

Before sharing pictures of the victims of the shooting, Councilor Kendra Lara said sweeping gun reform is needed.

I am inconsolable. No amount of thoughts and prayers will suffice. What could possibly be a balm for the 14 families who have just lost their child?



Nothing short of sweeping gun reform will do. Not one more. — Kendra Lara (@CllrKendraLara) May 24, 2022

Councilor Gabriela Coletta said she is sickened by the lack of action from leaders.

This is a nightmare we can wake up from. I'm heartbroken. And I am sickened by the lack of action of those in LEADERSHIP positions across the Country. https://t.co/ljGAQlJ9mu — Gabriela Coletta (@Gigi4District1) May 24, 2022

Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said she was “weeping” for the families affected.

Just disgusted that we’ve allowed a gun lobbying organization to play an outsized role in our democracy. This cannot be how we choose to live. We need to remove the chokehold. https://t.co/T5JOKvOJJE — Ruthzee Louijeune (@Ruthzee) May 25, 2022