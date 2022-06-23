Politics State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz ends campaign for governor The Boston legislator is focusing on supporting candidates in down-ballot races instead, she said. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Boston state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz ended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor on Thursday, telling supporters she is directing her focus on supporting candidates with similar progressive values in down-ballot races this fall.

“The reality is, this race has always been about more than just me. It’s been about all of us coming together and building a movement for courage and urgency in this state,” Chang-Díaz said in a statement. “A good leader calls the question and focuses resources not just on themselves — but on the best way to build our power and win real change for the long-term.”

Advertisement:

The lawmaker also intends to use her campaign to help push voter registration and turnout in “communities that have long been overlooked,” she said.

“This is an important part of how we keep building power for years to come.”

Chang-Díaz will still appear on the ballot in the Sept. 6 primary election, although she will no longer be actively campaigning against frontrunner Attorney General Maura Healey.

Her departure from the race essentially secures a path to the nomination for Healey, who was endorsed by the party earlier this month and has consistently led polls by a large margin.

This breaking news story will be updated.