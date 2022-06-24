‘We are now living in a dystopian nightmare’: Mass. elected officials react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts politicians issued pledges on Friday to continue to fight for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending almost 50 years of constitutional abortion protections.
“These extremists will not have the final word,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement. “Democrats have tools to fight back, from legislation in Congress to executive orders from the President to initiatives at the state and local level – we just need to use them. We are angry – angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now. Not ever.”
Abortion is legal in Massachusetts and will remain so even with the court’s decision, but a coalition of advocates has still been preparing for the decision, working to expand access to reproductive health care in the commonwealth.
Below, what state politicians are saying following the ruling:
“Six radical Supreme Court Justices have overturned nearly 50 years of precedent, stripping away the constitutional right to an abortion. After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America. They have decided that the government – not the person who is pregnant – should make a private health care decision and deny women the right to control their own bodies and futures. But these extremists will not have the final word. Democrats have tools to fight back, from legislation in Congress to executive orders from the President to initiatives at the state and local level – we just need to use them. We are angry – angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now. Not ever.”
“Overturning the right to an abortion brings us to the horrifying reality of government-mandated pregnancy – we are now living in a dystopian nightmare. Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades.
“We have known this day was coming since the leaked Supreme Court draft was released early last month – but we have also predicted this outcome after watching the assault on reproductive rights orchestrated by Republicans for decades. This is the culmination of a scorched earth campaign against women’s rights, communities of color, and low-income families, and a roadmap of where the GOP is headed next if they gain more power in Congress.
“We are not powerless. It is critical that we protect and grow Democratic majorities in Congress and ensure that reproductive rights champions continue to win elected offices at all levels of government to guarantee that all people have control over their bodies and their futures.”
“The consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe are devastating. Millions of women are losing access to safe, legal abortion care immediately because of anti-abortion state laws taking effect now that the opinion is official. Without any other option, many will risk their lives seeking out care through unsafe procedures.
“That’s not the America we should want any of our daughters to grow up in, but it’s going to get worse if anti-choice extremists have their way. They’ve been working toward this decision for decades, and they’re already plotting to override state laws like the Roe Act so it’s illegal for every woman in America to control our own bodies.
“The fight for abortion rights continues, and it’s one our daughters can’t afford for us to lose.”
