Politics 'We are now living in a dystopian nightmare': Mass. elected officials react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Massachusetts politicians issued pledges on Friday to continue to fight for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending almost 50 years of constitutional abortion protections.

“These extremists will not have the final word,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement. “Democrats have tools to fight back, from legislation in Congress to executive orders from the President to initiatives at the state and local level – we just need to use them. We are angry – angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now. Not ever.”

Abortion is legal in Massachusetts and will remain so even with the court’s decision, but a coalition of advocates has still been preparing for the decision, working to expand access to reproductive health care in the commonwealth.

Below, what state politicians are saying following the ruling:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

In the face of this dark post-Roe reality, I have three words: Hold onto hope. Do not give into despair. Here’s how I’m staying in the fight: pic.twitter.com/DqbZRKxCID — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 24, 2022

“Six radical Supreme Court Justices have overturned nearly 50 years of precedent, stripping away the constitutional right to an abortion. After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America. They have decided that the government – not the person who is pregnant – should make a private health care decision and deny women the right to control their own bodies and futures. But these extremists will not have the final word. Democrats have tools to fight back, from legislation in Congress to executive orders from the President to initiatives at the state and local level – we just need to use them. We are angry – angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now. Not ever.”

Sen. Ed Markey

The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood is an egregious and overtly political act that jeopardizes the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. Abolish the filibuster, pass the Women's Health Protection Act, and expand the Court now. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, executing a decades-long, far-right plot to destroy the constitutional right to abortion and forever eroding any semblance of legitimacy this stolen Court once held. There can be no question now that we must expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) June 24, 2022

Again, I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act? Fight back and expand the Court now. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 24, 2022

Rep. Katherine Clark

Overturning the right to an abortion brings us to the horrifying reality of government-mandated pregnancy – we are now living in a dystopian nightmare. Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades. But we are not powerless. We will fight. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 24, 2022

“Overturning the right to an abortion brings us to the horrifying reality of government-mandated pregnancy – we are now living in a dystopian nightmare. Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades.

“We have known this day was coming since the leaked Supreme Court draft was released early last month – but we have also predicted this outcome after watching the assault on reproductive rights orchestrated by Republicans for decades. This is the culmination of a scorched earth campaign against women’s rights, communities of color, and low-income families, and a roadmap of where the GOP is headed next if they gain more power in Congress.

“We are not powerless. It is critical that we protect and grow Democratic majorities in Congress and ensure that reproductive rights champions continue to win elected offices at all levels of government to guarantee that all people have control over their bodies and their futures.”

Rep. Lori Trahan

“The consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe are devastating. Millions of women are losing access to safe, legal abortion care immediately because of anti-abortion state laws taking effect now that the opinion is official. Without any other option, many will risk their lives seeking out care through unsafe procedures.

“That’s not the America we should want any of our daughters to grow up in, but it’s going to get worse if anti-choice extremists have their way. They’ve been working toward this decision for decades, and they’re already plotting to override state laws like the Roe Act so it’s illegal for every woman in America to control our own bodies.

“The fight for abortion rights continues, and it’s one our daughters can’t afford for us to lose.”

Rep. Seth Moulton

This decision takes control of women's bodies away from them and gives it to politicians.



It is terribly wrong.#RoeVsWade https://t.co/QQyfKxBu87 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 24, 2022

Rep. Richard Neal

Today’s ruling is the dangerous culmination of Republicans’ decades-long effort to roll back women’s freedoms and control their health care decisions. This ruling is a distressing and shameful step backwards. Democrats will fight like hell to protect women’s rights. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) June 24, 2022

Rep. Jim McGovern

6 justices—5 appointed by GOP presidents who lost the popular vote—are taking away the rights of millions of Americans.



2 of them have faced credible sexual assault accusations.



1 of them is married to someone who tried to overthrow the government. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 24, 2022

We must continue fighting for an America where abortion is safe and legal for women in America.



Extremist Republicans—from Congress to the court—are not done stripping away freedoms.



It’s up to all of us to keep fighting for what we believe in. We will not give up. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 24, 2022

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

We will never stop fighting to affirm what we know is true: abortion care is a fundamental human right. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 24, 2022

Attorney General Maura Healey

We knew this was coming. That doesn’t make this any less painful, less enraging, or less terrifying for the millions of people who will lose access to basic care.



We’re doing everything we can to make sure Massachusetts is ready to help. pic.twitter.com/JXZSvf0dL2 — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) June 24, 2022

Today is a dark day in our history. For nearly 50 years, the constitutional right to abortion has saved lives. It is freedom, healing, and the chance to live your life on your own terms. That will never change, which is why we can never give up on realizing this freedom for all. — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) June 24, 2022