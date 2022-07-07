Politics Mass. legislators plan $250 rebates for some taxpayers to help financial strain Legislators said the rebates are only the first move in providing economic relief to Massachusetts residents. Massachusetts's top Democrats unveiled a plan to provide economic relief to taxpayers through rebates Thursday. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Massachusetts legislators announced a plan Thursday to give out one-time $250 rebates to taxpayers to help them deal with financial struggles caused by out-of-control inflation and high gas prices.

Legislators said they are in the process of creating the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund. It would pay out $250 to qualifying residents who filed individual tax returns, and $500 to married taxpayers who filed joint returns, according to a joint statement from top state Democrats.

To qualify, the statement says, individual taxpayers must have reported earning between $38,000 and $100,000 in annual income for 2021. Married couples must have reported earning between $38,000 and $150,000 in 2021.

“Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz, and Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Michael Rodrigues said in a joint statement.

Advertisement:

In the statement, the legislators said that the rebates would be paid out by Sept. 30.

Legislators also addressed criticisms of their rejection of state Republicans’ proposal to temporarily lift the state’s 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

“These rebates represent the Legislature’s commitment to delivering immediate financial relief directly to residents of the Commonwealth, rather than to large oil companies that continue to profit off of economic uncertainty and international conflict,” they wrote.

State House News Service (SHNS) reported Thursday that the fund is worth $510 million, but that the state budget is still in a historically high surplus. It also reported that state Democrats estimate the rebates will go out to approximately two million residents.

Rodrigues described the fund to SHNS as a first-step measure that could be followed by other tax relief efforts as the two-year session gets closer to completion on July 31.

“Everything is on the table, and until we quantify it, I think that I wouldn’t want to start making guesses about what’s going to be in that,” Mariano told reporters Thursday.

Rodrigues expects the fiscal year 2022 surplus to be a little over $3 billion, SHNS reported, which is close to what the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation projected last week.

The state also has roughly $2.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money that must be used by the end of 2024 and could provide further economic relief, SHNS reported.

Advertisement:

Though the state’s lowest income residents would not qualify for the rebate, something Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center President Marie-Frances Rivera criticized the bill for in a tweet Thursday, Rodrigues noted to SHNS that last year, the Legislature approved a $460 million program for lower-income residents.

Those checks were worth $500 each and were sent out twice. About 830,000 workers received the payments, SHNS reported.

“It’s all a numbers game as far as fitting this income. These income limits is what we could afford to invest back to the taxpayers immediately, which is $500 million,” Rodrigues told SHNS.

“We just spent $500 million on low-income folks who were adversely affected by the COVID loss of jobs, so we felt we had addressed a lot of the needs there,” Mariano told reporters. “The next step was to move up and take care of the folks who are in that middle income area that so often is neglected.”

The right-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which has repeatedly called for lawmakers to suspend the state’s gas tax, called the rebate proposal “a poorly thought-out gimmick being done right before the election simply to score points with voters” in a statement to SHNS Thursday.

Rep. Brad Jones, the House’s top Republican, was more forgiving in his statement to SHNS.

“I appreciate this first step towards providing modest one-time relief in recognition of the difficult financial times high inflation is causing far too many of our state’s citizens,” Jones said in the statement.

Advertisement:

“I hope we can also find ways of providing permanent and meaningful tax relief to taxpayers in the days ahead as we race towards the end of our formal sessions. The tremendous surplus we are enjoying needs to be shared with the hardworking citizens of the Commonwealth.”

SHNS reported that it’s unclear what the timeline is for getting a bill for the fund passed, but that Rodrigues said it would definitely happen before the end of the legislative session.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who would have to sign off on a bill to create the fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.