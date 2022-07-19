Politics Biden to visit closed power plant in Somerset, Mass., Wednesday for event on climate crisis Biden has been under pressure to declare a climate emergency after his agenda stalled in the Senate last week. President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington.





President Biden will visit the shuttered Brayton Point power plant in Somerset on Wednesday amid speculation that he may soon declare the climate crisis a national emergency, officials said Tuesday.

“President Biden will travel to Somerset, Massachusetts” on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement. “The President will deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.” A person familiar with the president’s planned trip confirmed that he will visit the shuttered Brayton Point power plant, which is undergoing a transition from the old coal powered facility to wind power.

Biden has been under pressure to declare a climate emergency after his agenda stalled in the Senate again last week when Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin signaled he would not support additional measures to combat climate change. A climate emergency declaration would empower the president to be able to do more administratively to curb emissions.

