Politics In a surprise, Baker says taxpayers could receive ‘north of $2.5 billion’ in tax relief under little-known law Governor Charlie Baker.





With state coffers overflowing, Massachusetts taxpayers could receive more than $2.5 billion in tax credits under an obscure 36-year-old law, Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday, in a mid-summer surprise that could give residents an unexpected boost and scramble State House talks over tax relief.

The potential that the state will be required to give billions in credits has caught many off-guard on Beacon Hill, where lawmakers are still negotiating the details of a planned $1 billion package of tax breaks and rebates ahead of their final day of formal sessions on Sunday.

How much the state could ultimately hand back to taxpayers is unclear. But Baker said Thursday the state appears poised to trigger a 1986 voter-passed law that seeks to limit state tax revenue growth to the growth of total wages and salaries in the state.

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.