Here’s what’s in the $52.7 billion state budget Charlie Baker just signed

The budget also includes record investments in early education and child care, housing, college financial aid, economic and workforce development, behavioral health care, and local aid, the release said.
The FY23 budget is in balance, does not rely on one-time revenue sources, and does not raise any new taxes or fees, according to the release. Instead, it uses $315 million to support permanent tax cuts that are expected to be passed soon by the Legislature.
Several of the expected tax cuts were proposed in Baker’s original FY23 budget plan, including an increase to the rental deduction cap, expansions of the dependent care and senior circuit breaker tax credits, and estate tax reforms.
“Since coming into office, our Administration has worked closely with the Legislature to ensure the budget is structurally sound and protected from unpredictable economic fluctuations,” Baker said in the release.
“I am pleased to sign another budget that maintains this commitment while making investments that help Massachusetts families and communities grow and thrive.”
The FY23 budget is based on a $39.6 billion tax revenue forecast, which is $2.66 billion higher than the FY23 tax projection set in January, the release said.
The budget anticipates a deposit into the Massachusetts Stabilization Fund of nearly $1.5 billion, which would increase the balance of the fund from an already historic high of $6.9 billion to $8.4 billion, according to the release.
If all goes as planned, this would mean the Stabilization Fund grew by $7.3 billion since Baker came into office in 2015, the release said.
Massachusetts FY23 budget highlights:
K-12 Education
Fully funds the implementation of the Student Opportunity Act, adding $651.8 million over FY22
A $494.9 million increase in Chapter 70 funding, including an increase in minimum per-pupil aid from $30 to $60, for a total investment of $5.998 billion
A $67.7 million increase in spending for special education
A $89.2 million increase in funding for charter school reimbursement
$110 million for a pilot free school meal program for students in K-12 schools
$30 million to improve college and career pathways
$15 million for scholarships and loan forgiveness programs for public school teachers
Early Education and Childcare
$1.2 billion for the Department of Early Education and Care
$250 million to support childcare facility stabilization
$175 million for a new trust fund dedicated to supporting early childhood education and care
Higher Education
$1.6 billion for the Department of Higher Education, University of Massachusetts, and state universities and community colleges
