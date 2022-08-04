Politics Democratic candidates for state auditor trade barbs in contentious WBUR-WCVB-Globe debate With about five weeks until the Sept. 6 primary, the two candidates are fighting to make themselves known. Chris Dempsey and Diana DiZoglio.





The two Democratic candidates for state auditor went head-to-head in a primary debate Wednesday, where each made their case to succeed Suzanne M. Bump, one of only two people to hold the statewide position since 1987.

State Senator Diana DiZoglio and former transportation advocate Chris Dempsey pitched voters on why they should be the state’s next government watchdog, at times attacking each other for past votes or campaign promises. DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat first elected to the Massachusetts House in 2012, cast herself as a political outsider who will be aggressive in fighting for more transparency and accountability in state government. Dempsey, who served as assistant secretary of transportation under former governor Deval Patrick, pitched himself as a candidate with the executive-level experience to be “fiercely independent” in collecting data and investigating state agencies.

The debate, moderated by “Radio Boston” host Tiziana Dearing, was hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe.

