Here’s why the vice president is in Boston — and when to expect traffic impacts

Vice President Kamala Harris is hosting a reproductive rights event in Boston on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., she is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with state legislators and local abortion rights advocates at IBEW Local 103 in Dorchester.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who signed a bill last week protecting abortion access in Massachusetts, will join Harris in the discussion, as reported by the Boston Globe.
Commuters should anticipate possible traffic impacts Thursday afternoon along I-93.
After the meeting, Harris will head to Martha’s Vineyard for a Democratic National Committee finance event, which begins at 6:15 p.m.
The visit marks Harris’s first trip to Massachusetts as vice president.
Just last month, President Joe Biden visited the state for a climate change event in Somerset.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were among those who greeted Harris as she arrived in Boston on Thursday. See the video below:
