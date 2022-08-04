Politics Here’s why the vice president is in Boston — and when to expect traffic impacts Thursday's visit marks Kamala Harris's first trip to Massachusetts as vice president. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Vice President Kamala Harris and Health And Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra during the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Oliver Contreras/The New York Times

Vice President Kamala Harris is hosting a reproductive rights event in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., she is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with state legislators and local abortion rights advocates at IBEW Local 103 in Dorchester.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who signed a bill last week protecting abortion access in Massachusetts, will join Harris in the discussion, as reported by the Boston Globe.

Commuters should anticipate possible traffic impacts Thursday afternoon along I-93.

After the meeting, Harris will head to Martha’s Vineyard for a Democratic National Committee finance event, which begins at 6:15 p.m.

The visit marks Harris’s first trip to Massachusetts as vice president.

Advertisement:

Just last month, President Joe Biden visited the state for a climate change event in Somerset.

Welcome to Boston and to @IBEW103 @VP Kamala Harris! It’s an honor to host you today!!! pic.twitter.com/fbf1ojT6jJ — Lou Antonellis (@LAntonellis103) August 4, 2022

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were among those who greeted Harris as she arrived in Boston on Thursday. See the video below:

Congresswoman @AyannaPressley & the Chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe greet @VP Harris on the tarmac in Boston pic.twitter.com/Kwgk9L5XgP — Sarah Groh (@sarahgroh) August 4, 2022