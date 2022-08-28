Twitter ensured Curt Schilling can’t forget about 38 Studios following his student debt relief commentary

Newsletter Signup
Following a controversial tweet, the internet took to the replies of former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.
Schilling is facing Twitter’s wrath after posting a critique of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. This digital anger was incited by Schilling’s own business history.
“My body my choice? Your loan my responsibility? This isn’t loan forgiveness, it’s a generation of lazy unaccountable uneducated children being covered by hard working debt paying Americans,” Schilling wrote.
Following that Aug. 24 tweet, repliers, and quote-tweeters were quick to remind Schilling about 38 Studios, his failed computer game venture.
The company folded after the state volunteered $75 million in loan guarantees to the budding business.
Apparently acting as a great shared enemy for disparate corners of the internet, Schilling received criticism from current and former White House staff, former professional tennis players, and everyday, meme-savvy citizens.
Some Twitter users even took to the popular Girl Explaining meme.
“I’d be so wracked with guilt, I’d probably be volunteering in soup kitchens and picking up garbage on the side of the highway,” said Ruben Bolling, creator of “Tom the Dancing Bug.”
