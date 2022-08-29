Politics In wake of allegations, Ed Flynn strips Ricardo Arroyo of council vice presidency, chairmanships Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.





In the wake of allegations that have rocked city politics, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn Monday stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his council vice presidency and a pair of key chairmanships of council committees, according to documents filed with the city clerk’s office.

Flynn rescinded his endorsement of Arroyo in the Suffolk district attorney’s race last week, after revelations in a Globe report that Arroyo was twice investigated — though never charged — for possible sexual assault as a teenager. Arroyo has denied that he ever assaulted anyone.

In a Monday letter to the city clerk, Flynn said the move is “what I believe to be in the best interest of the Boston City Council as a legislative body.” Flynn said he has “decided to temporarily readjust committee assignments for the next sixty days. At that time, I will reassess this decision with all available information.”

