Still undecided before Tuesday’s primary elections? Here’s all of our coverage.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 is primary election day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Massachusetts voters will cast their ballots in the primary elections, narrowing the Democratic and Republican fields for November.

On the ballot this year, major contested statewide elections include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor. The controversial race for Suffolk County district attorney will also be decided.

Here is everything you need to know about key primary elections, from candidate Q&As to debate coverage.

Governor

Tuesday’s primary will determine which Republican candidate will face off against Democrat Maura Healey to run the state. After Geoff Diehl declined to debate competitor Chris Doughty on television, GBH News aired pre-recorded interviews with both candidates discussing key issues. Read a breakdown of their statements here.

Lieutenant Governor

The race for lieutenant governor is contested on both sides, with three Democrats and two Republicans vying for the state’s second in command.

Democrats Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia, and Sen. Eric Lesser met for a second debate Aug. 16. Important issues included improving the MBTA and state driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants. Read more here.

In an Aug. 15 debate, Republican candidates Kate Campanale and Leah Cole Allen tackled everything from the tax cuts to vaccine mandates. For more takeaways, click here.

Attorney general

Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan remain as the two Democratic candidates for attorney general after third competitor Quentin Palfrey dropped out of the race Tuesday. The winner is expected to face Republican Jay McMahon, who is running unopposed.

Boston.com asked the Democratic attorney general candidates about neo-Nazis, the housing crisis, and more. For the full Q&A, click here.

The attorney general candidates have gone head-to-head in two debates Aug. 2 and Aug. 10. The latter debate covered issues such as Roe v. Wade, legal experience, and the MBTA. Read more takeaways from the Aug. 10 debate here.

Secretary of state

The Democratic primary for secretary of the commonwealth pits Tanisha Sullivan against longtime incumbent William Galvin. The winner is expected to face Republican Rayla Campbell in November’s general election.

Boston.com asked the two Democratic candidates about mail-in voting, the state seal, the census, and more. Read their answers here.

Sullivan and Galvin have sparred in two fiery debates Aug. 8 and Aug. 12.

Suffolk county district attorney

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo and Baker appointee Kevin Hayden are facing off in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County DA.

Both candidates spoke with Boston.com about their contributions and qualifications to serve as the county’s top prosecutor. For Hayden’s full interview, click here. Arroyo’s can be found here.

The two candidates also participated in a Boston.com Q&A answering readers’ questions about the race. Read their answers here.

The race for DA has been mired in controversy as both candidates face allegations of misconduct. Hayden was questioned about his involvement in a recent coverup by Transit Police, which he addressed in a debate covered here. Arroyo could face an investigation from the state’s attorney regulators concerning multiple sexual assault allegations. Read more on the situation here.

State auditor

Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio are the two Democratic candidates for state auditor.

The two attacked each other in a heated debate on issues such as transgender rights and non-disclosure agreements. Read more here.