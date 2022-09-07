Live blog: Updates on the 2022 Mass. elections

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts voters will weigh in on several open statewide races this year at the ballot box on Nov. 8, 2022.
Bookmark this page for regular updates on several statewide elections.
A slate of candidates advanced to November’s general election in the primary elections on Tuesday, including gubernatorial nominees Maura Healey, a Democrat, and Geoff Diehl, a Republican.
