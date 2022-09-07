Politics DiZoglio pulls out win over Dempsey for democratic state auditor nomination Dempsey was the favorite to win going into the primary on Tuesday. Chris Dempsey, left, and Diana DiZoglio. File Photo

Despite former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey’s significant lead in the polls leading up to the state primary, State Sen. Diana DiZoglio pulled ahead Tuesday night to secure the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts state auditor.

By 12:30 a.m. Wednesday night, DiZoglio had secured 54% of the vote to Dempsey’s 46%, with over 80% of the vote in, and the Associated Press declared her the winner of the race.

During the campaign, DiZoglio made promises such as vowing to audit the MBTA, the Auditor’s Office itself, and the Massachusetts Legislature, despite disagreement over whether the state auditor has the power to do that.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Dempsey was plagued by the fact that he was a leader in the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in the years leading up to the unprecedented safety problems the MBTA has experienced this year, and by his record of supporting a 25-cent gas tax increase.

In the end, it seems Dempsey’s rigorous plan to use the Auditor’s Office to help tackle climate change, as well as the endorsement of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, The Boston Globe, the current state auditor, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, couldn’t save him.

Conversely, while Dempsey was backed by far more politicians than DiZoglio, the latter picked up endorsements from many of the state’s biggest labor unions, including the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, and the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.