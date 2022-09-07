Politics ‘We do not have a clear path to victory’: Read Ricardo Arroyo’s statement on Suffolk DA race results "This race may be over but the work continues." Ricardo Arroyo, a Boston city councilor for District 7 and candidate for Suffolk district attorney, talks to the media after his speech thanking his supporters during an election watch party. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday morning conceded in the race for the Democratic nomination for Suffolk County district attorney, ending an intense campaign hampered in recent weeks by controversy.

Although Interim District Attorney Kevin Hayden was the Associated Press’s projected winner late Tuesday night, Arroyo had held out from calling it quits, citing a large number of mail-in ballots that had not yet been counted.

But by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Arroyo said a victory was no longer feasible.

“With nearly all the votes counted it is clear we do not have a path to victory,” he said in a tweet. “Running for Suffolk County District Attorney was always about ensuring those most impacted by our systems are treated with the humanity and dignity they deserve.

“I am grateful for the residents of Suffolk County who supported my vision for a more just system and will continue to use my life to advance those ideals,” Arroyo added. “This race may be over but the work continues.”

There are no candidates for the Republican nomination for district attorney. Barring any write-in campaigns, Hayden will have an unchallenged bid in November’s general election.

In recent weeks, Arroyo was marred with controversy following a Boston Globe report that found Arroyo was investigated for possible sexual assaults twice as a teenager, in 2005 and 2007, but was never charged with a crime.

Arroyo, 34, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has said he had no knowledge of being the focus of any investigation until the Globe brought the matter to his attention for comment. The latter statement, though, is at odds with a police report filed in the 2005 case, in which investigators wrote they spoke with Arroyo, his mother, and his attorney at the time.

In a follow-up story from the Globe, the woman from the 2005 case told the newspaper last week she stands by what she told police: that Arroyo, who was a good friend of hers at the time, pressured her to perform oral sex, mentally manipulated her, and sent her threats via email.

The woman in the case from 2007, via an attorney, has said Arroyo “never assaulted” her. Her initial allegations involved her belief that Arroyo may have raped her at a party.

Arroyo petitioned in Suffolk Superior Court last week for access to investigation files related to the 2005 case. Upon receiving access to those files, Arroyo’s campaign released several documents saying the matter was determined to be “unfounded.”

Arroyo has framed the controversy as a political smear campaign driven by an illegal leak to the media. Hayden denied he, his office, or his campaign illegally leaked the documents to the press.

As recently as Saturday, Arroyo renewed calls for an independent investigation into the leak, asserting the detective who reviewed the 2005 case is now Hayden’s driver.

Arroyo also said he plans to file an ethics complaint against Hayden based on his allegation Hayden used his office for political gain.

Material from previous Boston.com reporting was used in this story.