Politics Despite rescinding endorsement, Mayor Wu says she ultimately voted for Ricardo Arroyo. Here’s why. "For me it was about positions." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo before last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she still voted for him.

The Suffolk County district attorney race was especially fraught this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his opponent, interim DA Kevin Hayden, and then rescinded her endorsement alongside other Massachusetts political leaders after past investigations of sexual assault allegations against him came out in a report by The Boston Globe.

In an appearance on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” Tuesday, she said she ultimately voted for Arroyo, citing new information since the rescinding of her endorsement — specifically, documents Arroyo released related to the police investigation of the 2005 allegations, wherein police said they determined the allegations to be “unfounded.”

“I have read through every line of every bit of every piece of paper that was available,” Wu said. “For me it was about positions.”

Hayden, who won last Tuesday’s primary, will now run unopposed for the position in November, and Wu promised to foster an effective partnership between her office and Hayden’s going forward.

Wu also talked about the ballot measure through which Massachusetts residents will be able to vote to overturn a recently-passed law. The law, which makes immigrants eligible for driver’s licenses even if undocumented, was passed in June after the House and Senate both voted to override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of its passage. Now, there will be a question on the ballot of whether to overturn it.

While opponents of the law have argued granting undocumented immigrants driver’s licenses poses risks of voter fraud, proponents say the law makes roads safer, as all drivers will be required to undergo a road test and obtain insurance.

“I advocated strongly for the passage of that law and continue to believe vehemently that this is an issue of safety for all of us,” Wu said, citing that 29% of Boston residents were not born in the United States, and a proportion of them are undocumented.

Overall, when it comes to November’s elections, Wu said she’s looking forward to where Massachusetts is headed.

“We have never had a slate of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor all as women,” Wu said. “I’m excited about where we are as a commonwealth and eager to make history this November.”

Wu also fielded questions from the hosts and listeners on topics including the city’s challenge of the United States Census, the Orange Line shutdown, the city’s efforts to become more bicycle friendly, liquor licenses, school bus accountability and punctuality, and electric car charging.

Watch the full interview here: