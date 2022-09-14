Politics Baker, Polito, New England Republicans call on Senate to pass law affirming gay marriage The letter urges the U.S. Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. Governor Charlie Baker signed the state budget for the current fiscal year on Thursday as Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito looks on. Chris Lisinski/SHNS

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and many other New England republicans signed an open letter released Wednesday that urges the U.S. Senate to pass a law that would enshrine same-sex marriage in the Constitution.

The letter, posted online by Centerline Action, an organization that says it seeks to promote centrist policies, calls on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

The act would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as being between a man and a woman, and require states to recognize any marriage between two people, regardless of the “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of those individuals.”

“Together, we call on the U.S. Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act and reaffirm that marriage for gay and lesbian couples is settled law,” the letter reads.

“Passing the Respect for Marriage Act will remove any uncertainty for the more than one million Americans who are building families, taking on the commitment and responsibilities associated with marriage, and caring for the one they love.”

The Respect for Marriage Act was created by Democrats in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June and Justice Clarence Thomas’s suggestion in his concurring opinion that the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized gay marriage in 2015, should also be overturned.

But the bill found modest bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, which passed it in July with the support of 47 republicans.

“As Republicans, Libertarians, and politically independent conservatives, we believe that strong families and lasting relationships strengthen communities, and that civil marriage is a fundamental freedom central to individual liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Centerline Action’s letter reads.

“…Simply put, the Respect for Marriage Act treats all American families as each of us would want to be treated.”

Now, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay person elected to the Senate, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine are desperately searching for 10 Republicans to support the bill, which could be voted on as soon as this week.

According to The Washington Post, some Republicans have voiced concerns about “religious liberties” not being accounted for in the four-page bill.

GOP strategist John Feehery told NPR that it’s likely more than 10 Republicans support the bill, but that they are hesitant to be the tenth, allowing Democrats to gain a legislative win. He has also been urging Republicans to vote for the bill.

Baker, who heads a state where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2003, has long been a supporter of same-sex marriage. His brother Alex is openly gay, and he has said in the past that he is proud that Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriage.

Support for same-sex marriage has grown significantly over time among all political leanings. A 2021 Gallup poll found that 55% of registered Republicans support same-sex marriage, and that overall, 70% of Americans support it.

Here’s which New England Republicans also signed the letter:

New Hampshire State Rep. Joe Alexander Jr.

Former New Hampshire State Rep. Yvonne Bailey

Former Massachusetts Sen. and State Sen. Scott Brown

Former Maine Sen. and U.S. Defense Secretary William Cohen

Former Melrose Mayor and Massachusetts State Rep. Patrick Guerreiro

Former Rhode Island State Sen. Dawson Hodgson

Former New Hampshire State Sen. Dan Innis

Former Maine State Sen. Roger Katz

Former Maine State Rep. Jeanne Ginn Marvin

Former Maine Gov. John McKernan Jr.

Former Maine State Sen. Kevin Raye

New Hampshire State Sen. John Reagan

Former Connecticut Rep. Christopher Shays

Former New Hampshire State Rep. Tammy Simmons

Former Maine State Rep. Mary Small

Former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe

Former Massachusetts Gov. Jane Swift

Former Massachusetts State Sen. Richard Tisei

Connecticut State Rep. Tammi Wood