Politics On abortion, NH Republican Senate challenger has a message: 'Get over it' The controversy was the latest example of an emerging theme of the midterm elections, as Republicans trying to tiptoe around voters' anger over abortion bans inadvertently inflame it.





On one level, the New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate was merely saying out loud what many political strategists have been urging GOP candidates to do: Stop talking about abortion and focus on the economy. But in a weekend interview, Don Bolduc, the tough-talking retired brigadier general, directed that advice to his opponent, Democratic US Senator Maggie Hassan, criticizing her focus on the overturned constitutional right to abortion. “Get over it,” Bolduc said on WMUR CloseUp.

Needless to say, that didn’t end the conversation. Planned Parenthood Votes pounced on the comments, issuing an immediate, all-caps press release: “WE’RE NOT GETTING OVER THE ELIMINATION OF OUR RIGHTS, DON.” US Senator Jeanne Shaheen blasted Bolduc on Twitter, saying New Hampshire women would not “‘get over’ being made second-class citizens.” Hassan spun his comments straight into a digital ad and dispatched five elected women in New Hampshire to tell reporters that Bolduc’s position is at odds with residents of the libertarian-leaning Granite State, where six out of 10 residents opposed overturning Roe v. Wade, a UNH Survey Center poll found in May.

And on Tuesday, the New Hampshire Democratic Party plans to kick off a “We Won’t Get Over It” tour, with elected officials highlighting Bolduc’s comments to suggest he is out of touch. “Freedom was taken away from half the population with this decision. But Don Bolduc told them to ‘get over it,’ said state Senator Donna Soucy. “Don Bolduc’s comments show he has no respect for New Hampshire women.”

