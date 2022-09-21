Politics ‘The Squad’ plans progressive events in Boston Rep. Ayanna Pressley will be joined by fellow congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, and Rashida Tlaib to push for progressive politics. From left, Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, on July 15, 2019. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

“The Squad” is coming to Boston this weekend.

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley will be joined in her home state by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for multiple political events in the coming days.

First, the Squad Victory Fund will host a fundraising event in Cambridge on Friday night. On Saturday morning at 10:30, the group will join together for a canvass kickoff event in Roxbury. Supporters will hear from Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib before joining the congresswomen to knock on doors and encourage residents of the Massachusetts 7th District to vote for Pressley in November.

On Saturday afternoon, the congresswomen will head to Somerville Theatre in Davis Square for “an evening of performances and conversation.” This will be moderated by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author and founding director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. Kendi is also a co-founder of The Emancipator, which is a collaboration with The Boston Globe. All tickets to this event are sold out.

The group of progressive congresswomen became known as “The Squad” shortly after taking office in January 2019, with Bush joining after she took office in January 2021. As four likeminded women of color joining congress at the same time, Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib bucked trends as they relentlessly pushed for liberal policies.

Early on in their tenures, the initial members of “The Squad” butted heads with leaders of both parties. They were the only four Democrats to vote against the House version of a border funding bill backed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who then told The New York Times that the group only has support “in their Twitter world.” Ocasio-Cortez fired back, telling The Washington Post that Pelosi was explicitly “singling out” the “newly elected women of color.”