Politics Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel "Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election."





WASHINGTON — Virginia Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas who as a conservative activist pushed to overturn the 2020 election, has agreed to sit for an interview with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The development could represent a breakthrough for the committee, which for months has sought to interview Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, about her communications with a conservative lawyer in close contact with former President Donald Trump.

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the committee,” her lawyer, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement. “As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.”

Her cooperation was reported earlier by CNN. A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment.

The committee requested an interview with Thomas in June, after it emerged that she had exchanged text messages with Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, in which she urged on efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. She also pressed lawmakers in several states to fight the results of the election.

The panel’s decision to seek an interview with Thomas came after it obtained a communication between her and conservative lawyer John Eastman, who pushed Vice President Mike Pence to block or delay the Electoral College certification Jan. 6, 2021.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.