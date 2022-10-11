Politics When and where to watch key debates in the midterm elections The candidates for governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, will debate on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a livestream available online. Senate candidates from North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, center, and Representative Ted Budd, right, were introduced before their debate in Raleigh on Oct. 7. Travis Long / The News & Observer, via Associated Press





With less than a month to go until Election Day, candidates in the most competitive races of this midterm season are hashing out their differences in debates. Read about those that have taken place so far, and see where and when to watch the events to come. (All times are Eastern.)

Monday: Ohio

The candidates for Senate in Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican, debated Monday night.

Wednesday: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico

Maryland’s candidates for governor, Dan Cox, a Republican, and Wes Moore, a Democrat, will debate at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available to Maryland residents online.

In Massachusetts, the candidates for governor, Geoff Diehl, a Republican, and Maura Healey, a Democrat, will debate at 7 p.m. The event will be streamed live online.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, will debate her Republican challenger, Mark Ronchetti, at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday: Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin

Candidates for a newly created House seat in Colorado will debate at 8:30 p.m. A livestream of the matchup — between Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat, and Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican — will be available online.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, will debate Tudor Dixon, a Republican, at 7 p.m. It will be streamed live.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, will debate for a second time at 7:30 p.m. A livestream will be available online.

Friday: Georgia, Wisconsin

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will debate at 7 p.m. The debate will be hosted by WSAV in Savannah and aired on other TV stations in the state.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and Tim Michels, a Republican, will debate at 8 p.m. A livestream will be available online.

Oct. 17: Georgia, Iowa, Utah

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams, will debate at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available on Facebook and online.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, will debate Deirdre DeJear, a Democrat, at 8 p.m. It will be streamed live.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, will debate an independent challenger, Evan McMullin, at 8 p.m. A livestream will be available online.

Oct. 18: Illinois, Minnesota

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, will debate a Republican challenger, Darren Bailey, at 8 p.m. The debate will be aired on WGN-TV in Chicago and other stations across the state.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, will debate Scott Jensen, a Republican, at 8 p.m. A livestream will be available online.

Oct. 24: Florida

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, will debate his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, at 7 p.m. The debate was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed because of Hurricane Ian.

Oct. 25: Pennsylvania

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, are running for Senate in Pennsylvania and will debate at 8 p.m. A livestream will be available online.

Oct. 27: Maine

In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, will debate former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican. The debate will begin at 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Colorado, Minnesota

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., will debate Joe O’Dea, a Republican, at 9 p.m. The event will be streamed live.

The candidates for governor of Minnesota, Walz and Jensen, will debate again at 8 p.m. A livestream will be available online.

Past debates

Last Friday: North Carolina, Wisconsin

Cheri Beasley, a Democratic former chief justice of the State Supreme Court, and Rep. Ted Budd, who are competing for a Senate seat in North Carolina, met for a debate in Raleigh. Budd, a Republican, tried to paint the race as a referendum on President Joe Biden, while Beasley sought to tie her opponent to election denialism and former President Donald Trump.

Johnson and Barnes previously met for a debate in Madison, Wisconsin that put their ideological differences on full display: Barnes embraced progressive ideas such as marijuana legalization and the defense of Black Lives Matter protesters, while Johnson derided efforts to curb climate change.

Last Thursday: Arizona, Illinois

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Blake Masters, his Republican challenger, met for a debate in Phoenix, where the topics included abortion, immigration and California’s water use.

Pritzker and Bailey debated in Normal, Illinois, as part of their contest for governor. Bailey pressed Pritzker, whose presidential ambitions are no secret, to pledge to serve out all four years of his term of his term if reelected. Moderators asked Bailey to explain comments that compared abortion to the Holocaust.

Last Wednesday: Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and her Republican opponent, Derek Schmidt, the state attorney general, met for a debate in Kansas City. Schmidt danced around the issue of abortion, saying that although he preferred “a Kansas that has fewer abortions, not more,” he would respect the outcome of an August referendum that preserved abortion rights.

Oct. 4: Maine

Mills and LePage met before in a debate in Lewiston. LePage struggled to answer a question from a moderator about whether he would veto additional restrictions on abortion if a Republican legislature were to pass them.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.