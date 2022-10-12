Watch live: First debate for gubernatorial candidates Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Less than one month before the Nov. 8 election, Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey face off in a one-hour debate Wednesday evening.
Watch the debate, which begins at 7 p.m., here:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.