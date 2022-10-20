Politics

How to watch: Final debate for gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl

AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool
Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl. AP Photo/Steven Senne

By Clara McCourt

The two candidates for Massachusetts governor, Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey, square off in their second and final debate Thursday evening.

Watch the one-hour debate, which begins at 8 p.m., on WCVB here.

 