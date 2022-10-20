Politics How to watch: Final debate for gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The two candidates for Massachusetts governor, Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey, square off in their second and final debate Thursday evening.

Watch the one-hour debate, which begins at 8 p.m., on WCVB here.