Politics The 2022 race for Mass. state auditor, explained Here's what you need to know as Diana DiZoglio and Anthony Amore vie to be the state's watchdog. Republican Anthony Amore (L) and Democrat Diana DiZoglio (R) are the nominees for state auditor. Aram Boghosian (L) Carlin Steihl (R)/ The Boston Globe

State senator Diana DiZoglio and security head Anthony Amore are squaring off in the race to replace longtime Massachusetts state auditor Suzanne Bump.

The auditor is the state government’s watchdog, responsible for vetting all state entities and related activities at least once every two years. The job requires creating audits that evaluate how efficient and effective state operations are, laying the groundwork for reform when necessary.

In what is usually a docile race, the election for state auditor has become contentious as party politics, allegations, and accusations take center stage. According to an Oct. 19 poll, DiZoglio only has a 15-point edge on Amore — the slimmest margin of the major races.

Advertisement:

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s election for state auditor, which will take place Nov. 8.

Who’s on the ballot

Anthony Amore

Anthony Amore is the Republican candidate for state auditor, having run unopposed in the primaries. A longtime investigator, Amore is best known for his role in the investigation of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where he currently works as head of security. Amore has also worked as a U.S. Immigration officer and revamped security at Logan Airport after the 9/11 attacks.

Amore is the only statewide candidate endorsed by outgoing Governor Charlie Baker in the current election cycle. He has the chance to represent his party, although a Republican hasn’t won the auditor’s race in over 80 years.

Amore identifies as fiscally conservative and socially liberal — WBUR once referred to him as “the loneliest Republican in all of Massachusetts” — but has been criticized for his oscillating support of Donald Trump.

Diana DiZoglio

Diana DiZoglio, the Democratic candidate for state auditor, beat Chris Dempsey for the nomination in the primaries. DiZoglio is currently in her second term as a state senator after serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for six years.

DiZoglio is known for her local activism during the #MeToo movement within the Massachusetts State House, where she exposed the use of non-disclosure agreements to cover up sexual harassment. This is a key factor in her campaign, which focuses on issues of equity and accountability.

Advertisement:

DiZoglio is also an outward critic of Charlie Baker, with whom she has clashed on issues such as pandemic response.

Where they stand

As state auditor, Amore says he plans to:

Reform the office’s auditing approach through restructuring practices and seeking more funding

Advocate for increased transparency

Examine college and university spending

Investigate the Cannabis Control Commission, state unemployment insurance, and nursing homes

Establish a Waste Prevention Unit to strengthen the RMV and labor rights

Improve the state’s Supplier Diversity Office to facilitate more women and minority-owned businesses

As state auditor, DiZoglio says she plans to:

Improve state spending on minority-owned businesses

Examine state government contracts to ensure that diversity commitments are being met

Report on gender and racial pay disparities

Investigate the Cannabis Control Commission to support social equity

Report on the Massachusetts Police Training Commission’s (MPTC) implementation of implicit bias training

Investigate the Mass Save climate program and the Disabled Persons Protection Commission

Examine accessibility within state agencies’ websites

Audit taxpayer-funded Non-Disclosure Agreements across state agencies

Work to increase affordability in housing

Heated campaign trail

The candidates for auditor have navigated a bumpy campaign trail, as questions about their past come to light.

DiZoglio has grappled with past ties to an Alabama evangelical church that encouraged “cures” for LGBTQ youth. She has since denounced the church, pointing to her upbringing and involvement in banning conversion therapy in the state in 2018.

Amore has also had his fair share of controversy. Last week Amore’s ex-wife alleged that he emotionally and verbally abused her and “shoved” her, threatening “revenge” as she filed for a restraining order in 2009 during their divorce.

“Divorce is painful and takes a toll on all members of the family. Mine was no different,” Amore said in a statement to Boston.com. “It is deeply disappointing that my opponent would stoop to attacking my family simply to win political office. This level of ruthlessness is not what the people of Massachusetts need or want.”

Amore accused DiZoglio of leaking the court documents to the press. She responded by stating that court records are readily available to the public.

Advertisement:

DiZoglio has also brought up Amore’s support of Donald Trump — he voted for the former president in 2020, but later called for his impeachment. In a fiery debate Oct. 17, she accused Amore of deleting thousands of tweets from his account, including some expressing support for Trump. Amore called it a “complete falsehood.”

The two candidates are not set to meet for another debate before the Nov. 8 election.