Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections.

On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll, and attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell.

The rally will take place at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College at 5:30 p.m. The focus of the rally will be getting out the vote, especially in communities of color such as Roxbury, a news release about the rally said.

The release said speakers will detail how Democrats plan to bring people together, make Massachusetts more affordable, and protect reproductive rights.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will also be in attendance, the release said.