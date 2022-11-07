Politics Political reporter Janet Wu announces retirement after 50 years in journalism “It is simply time to move on.” WCVB political reporter Janet Wu. Bill Brett for The Boston Globe

Trailblazing political reporter and “On The Record” co-host Janet Wu will retire from WCVB at year’s end, rounding off a career that spanned five decades, 12 gubernatorial administrations, myriad awards, and several journalistic firsts.

“For nearly five decades, I’ve had the privilege of reporting on the most significant news stories and political events in Massachusetts, and hopefully I have gained the trust of viewers and respect of politicians while covering the political stories that personally impact their lives,” Wu said in a statement posted to WCVB’s website Friday.

She added: “It is simply time to move on.”

Wu was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, becoming “a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism,” according to WCVB’s release.

She got her start in journalism at United Press International in Boston, then covered the State House for GBH before joining WCVB as State House reporter and investigative reporter in 1983.

“When I started, it was really tough,” Wu told The Boston Globe. “There were no Asian women that were reporters at the State House back then. There were very few women. … And to say that I was not welcomed initially would be an understatement.”

In 2009, she began co-hosting OTR — a weekly political interview and roundtable discussion program — with Channel 5 anchor Ed Harding.

“On The Record” co-host Janet Wu (second from right) during the Fourth Congressional District debate between former Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Sean Bielat in 2012. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Wu’s accolades include the Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Political Journalism, an Emmy Award, and the “Inspiration Award” from the Asian Community Development Corporation.

She also holds an honorary doctorate from Emerson College and was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“Throughout Janet’s career, she has been front and center covering the most important stories across Boston’s political landscape,” Margaret Cronan, WCVB Channel 5 news director, said in a statement.

Wu, she said, will “always be a part of WCVB’s legacy.”

“Her knowledge and expertise have been valuable resources, and her tenacity in holding politicians accountable as well as her commitment to our communities have set a powerful example for investigative and political journalists everywhere,” Cronan said.

Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB Channel 5 president and general manager, said Wu helped lay the foundation for the station’s journalistic excellence and commitment to community.

Wu told the Globe that she has been trying to retire for the last six years, but there was always another election coming up that made her want to hold off.

“I could say that again, but I’ll be honest: I’m 72 years old. Enough is enough,” she told the newspaper with a chuckle. “Plus, I have two grandchildren that are almost 2, and I’ve got another one coming, and I just want to be free to be able to travel whenever we can … The number of minutes that you have left are very precious.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — no relation — declared Sunday “Janet Wu Day” to celebrate the reporter’s retirement.

“When I came to Boston, everyone kept talking about you,” Michelle Wu said during an “On The Record” appearance.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done for the community,” she said, before rattling off a list of Janet Wu’s accomplishments as she read from the proclamation.

Typically unflappable on air, Janet Wu thanked the mayor and added, “I don’t cry very often, but I am getting pretty teary.”