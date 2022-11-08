Politics Mass. politicians react to Healey’s win Democrats from around the state voiced their support for the newly elected governor. Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey embraces Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during an Election Day gathering at Santarpio’s. Jessica Rinaldi/Boston Globe

Maura Healey made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman and the first openly gay person to be elected governor of Massachusetts. The Associated Press projected the race for Healey shortly after 8 p.m.

Healey spoke to supporters later in the evening, pledging to be “a governor for everyone.” Before that, praise from Healey’s fellow Democrats poured in, with joyous reactions coming from many notable leaders.

President Joe Biden himself reportedly called the Bay State’s new governor to offer his congratulations.

Senator Elizabeth Warren chimed in only a few minutes after the race was called for Healey, writing on Twitter that the win marked “a great victory for the people of Massachusetts.”

It’s official: @Maura_Healey will be our next governor! We’ve elected a woman who fights to protect working families—a warrior who’s gone toe to toe with for-profit colleges and Big Oil—and it’s a great victory for the people of Massachusetts. Woo-hoo! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 9, 2022

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared at Healey’s event, telling supporters that Democrats had “We have shattered the highest class ceiling.”

.@wutrain declaring victory for @maura_healey here at Democratic Election Night party: "We have flipped the governor's seat from red to blue. … We have shattered the highest class ceiling." #mapoli — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) November 9, 2022

Senate President Karen E. Spilka said soon after the race was called that she was looking forward to getting to work with Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll to create a future that “doesn’t leave anyone behind.”

History is made! Sending a hearty #AbigailAdams sized hug to @maura_healey & @MayorDriscoll tonight! So glad to have fought for the team that will join me & the @MA_Senate in building a future in MA that doesn’t leave anyone behind. Heartfelt congrats on a job well done! #mapoli https://t.co/Ul5oLUu5HT — Senate President Karen Spilka (@KarenSpilka) November 9, 2022

House Speaker Ron Mariano said later in the night that he was also ready to collaborate with the new governor.

Congratulations @Maura_Healey and @MayorDriscoll on a historic victory! I look forward to working with your administration on the most pressing issues facing the Commonwealth. Let’s get to work! — Speaker Ron Mariano (@RonMariano) November 9, 2022