Mass. politicians react to Healey’s win

Maura Healey made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman and the first openly gay person to be elected governor of Massachusetts. The Associated Press projected the race for Healey shortly after 8 p.m.
Healey spoke to supporters later in the evening, pledging to be “a governor for everyone.” Before that, praise from Healey’s fellow Democrats poured in, with joyous reactions coming from many notable leaders.
President Joe Biden himself reportedly called the Bay State’s new governor to offer his congratulations.
Senator Elizabeth Warren chimed in only a few minutes after the race was called for Healey, writing on Twitter that the win marked “a great victory for the people of Massachusetts.”
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared at Healey’s event, telling supporters that Democrats had “We have shattered the highest class ceiling.”
Senate President Karen E. Spilka said soon after the race was called that she was looking forward to getting to work with Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll to create a future that “doesn’t leave anyone behind.”
House Speaker Ron Mariano said later in the night that he was also ready to collaborate with the new governor.
