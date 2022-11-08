Politics DiZoglio beats Amore in election for Mass. state auditor The state senator will succeed longtime state auditor Suzanne Bump. State senator Diana DiZoglio has bested Anthony Amore for the position of state auditor. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Diana DiZoglio has won the race for Massachusetts state auditor, beating Republican Anthony Amore with 55.2% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m.

DiZoglio declared victory at a Democratic watch party at the Fairmont Copley late Tuesday night, promising to be “the people’s auditor.”

Amore conceded to DiZoglio Tuesday night. “I congratulated State Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio on her win tonight and wished her nothing but the best in her new role,” Amore said in a statement.

DiZoglio will succeed longtime state auditor Suzanne Bump, who has served in the position since 2011. She will be the second woman elected to the position in Massachusetts history, and joins a slate of newly-elected women including Maura Healey, Andrea Campbell, and Deb Goldberg.

“We are ready to bring the work of the people to the next level beside all of you,” DiZoglio said in her speech.

Three other candidates were also on the ballot for state auditor: Gloria Caballero-Roca of the Green-Rainbow Party; Dominic Giannone III of the Workers Party; and Daniel Riek, a Libertarian.

DiZoglio previously beat Chris Dempsey for the nomination in the primaries. She is currently in her second term as a state senator after serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for six years. During her time in the State House, DiZoglio exposed the use of non-disclosure agreements to cover up sexual harassment during the peak of the #MeToo movement.

“We the survivors prevailed tonight,” DiZoglio said in her victory speech. “It is our voices and our struggles that will now be reflected and uplifted.”

She will serve as the state government’s watchdog, responsible for vetting all state entities and related activities at least once every two years. The job requires creating audits that evaluate state operations. DiZoglio’s campaign focused on issues of equity and accountability, bringing into the conversation what the limits of the often overlooked position actually are.

DiZoglio’s win marks the end of a campaign trail marked by controversy. The two candidates sparred in fiery debates, with DiZoglio leading in the polls by only a slim margin.

Amore, the only statewide candidate endorsed by outgoing Governor Charlie Baker in the current election cycle, was the GOP’s last hope for retaining state-level power. During his campaign, he grappled with allegations of abuse from his ex-wife. He attributed much of this to DiZoglio, claiming that her campaign leaked the court documents to the press.

DiZoglio also faced pushback due to past ties to an Alabama evangelical church that encouraged “cures” for LGBTQ youth. The future state auditor has since denounced the church, pointing to her involvement in banning conversion therapy in the state in 2018.