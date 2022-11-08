Politics Maura Healey defeats Geoff Diehl to become first woman elected governor of Mass. The Democratic attorney general will also be one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors. Maura Healey speaks to the press at Maverick Square in East Boston on Monday. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Maura Healey will be the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian politicians to ever serve as a state’s chief executive.

Healey, 51, the state’s Democratic attorney general and a South End resident, along with running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, handily notched a gubernatorial victory on Tuesday against Republican Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative from Whitman who ran alongside fellow former legislator Leah Allen, of Danvers.

The Associated Press called the race for Healey soon after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Both Healey and Diehl ran campaigns geared towards beating back the rising cost of living in the Bay State, from housing to everyday expenses.

But each saw notably different roads to get there.

Healey, promising an aggressive climate agenda, set forth plans to put the state on course for forgoing fossil fuels in the coming years. Diehl was a frequent critic of the proposal, quipping Healey would bankrupt the state in pursuing her vision.

Diehl, meanwhile, put emphasis on individual freedom. He called for rolling back the COVID-19-related mandates for state employees, and sought to give parents more say in their children’s classroom affairs, including through a proposal seeking to require informed consent for “controversial curriculum subjects.”

But Healey cautioned a Diehl win would open the door for “Trumpism” in Massachusetts, a political movement she says is idiosyncratic with local voter values.

Healey’s win is hardly a surprise: Polls consistently showed Healey as the frontrunner since her entrance into the race early this year — a large lead she rode steadily to Election Day.

Still, Healey’s victory means Beacon Hill’s corner office will turn back over to Democrats — who hold significant majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature — once popular moderate Republican Gov. Charlie Baker finishes his second, four-year term in January. How exactly one-party leadership will be a change-up after years of balance between Baker’s office and the two chambers remains to be seen.

Healey, who has touted a close bipartisan working relationship with Baker, has often praised the now lame-duck governor and frequently cited his administration’s efforts on numerous issues as ones she would emulate or seek to continue.

Voters also apparently see a bit of Baker in Healey. A UMass Amherst/WCVB poll last month found most voters believe Healey resembles Baker’s leadership style and ideology more than Diehl.

When she takes office in January, Healey won’t be the first woman to serve as governor of the Bay State, though she is the first elected for the job.

Republican Jane Swift served as the state’s first woman governor between 2001 and 2003, after she ascended to the post when Gov. Paul Cellucci resigned to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Healey will also make national history when she takes to the governor’s office.

With her win in hand, she’s set to become one of, if not the first, openly lesbian governors in the United States.

Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, another Democrat and a lesbian, was also on the ballot for governor in her home state on Tuesday, though she faced a more challenging race than her Massachusetts counterpart.