‘We’re never going back’: How Mass. lawmakers reacted to Trump’s renewed presidential run

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.
And here in Massachusetts, some of the former president’s most prominent critics say they’re ready, too.
“We’ve defeated him before,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “We’ll defeat him again.”
Members of the Bay State’s entirely Democratic Congressional delegation were quick to assert any attempt by Trump to win back his former seat in the Oval Office will be unsuccessful.
Here’s a quick roundup of reactions:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.