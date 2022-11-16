Politics

‘We’re never going back’: How Mass. lawmakers reacted to Trump’s renewed presidential run

"We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. Saul Martinez / The New York Times

By Christopher Gavin

Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.

And here in Massachusetts, some of the former president’s most prominent critics say they’re ready, too.

“We’ve defeated him before,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “We’ll defeat him again.”

Members of the Bay State’s entirely Democratic Congressional delegation were quick to assert any attempt by Trump to win back his former seat in the Oval Office will be unsuccessful.

Here’s a quick roundup of reactions:

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey: ‘We will win.’

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley: ‘The people know who you are.’

U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan: ‘Donald Trump only cares about one thing — himself.’

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern: ‘Bring it on.’