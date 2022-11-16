Politics ‘We’re never going back’: How Mass. lawmakers reacted to Trump’s renewed presidential run "We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again." Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. Saul Martinez / The New York Times

Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.

And here in Massachusetts, some of the former president’s most prominent critics say they’re ready, too.

“We’ve defeated him before,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “We’ll defeat him again.”

Members of the Bay State’s entirely Democratic Congressional delegation were quick to assert any attempt by Trump to win back his former seat in the Oval Office will be unsuccessful.

Here’s a quick roundup of reactions:

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley: ‘The people know who you are.’

U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan: ‘Donald Trump only cares about one thing — himself.’

Donald Trump only cares about one thing — himself.



He divided our nation to serve his political ambitions. He tried to overthrow our democracy when he lost an election. Now, he wants to do it all over again.



Donald Trump was a divisive president who incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



And he lost the 2020 election by over 7 million votes.



The first time Trump ran, he claimed to be an outsider.



Now the emperor has no clothes.



He screwed America to enrich himself, lost the House, lost the Senate, lost the popular vote x2, got impeached x2, and led an insurrection. He has more baggage than a 747.



