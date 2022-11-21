Politics Here’s what Charlie Baker is saying about his future political plans What's next for America's most popular governor? Gov. Charlie Baker. Matthew J. Lee / Globe Staff

Perhaps nearly as known as his most popular governor status, Gov. Charlie Baker is, by his own admission, not a national politics kind of guy.

But as the lame duck Republican prepares to leave office next month, whether an office on the national stage is among Baker’s future ambitions — a presidential run, maybe? — is being questioned again.

Last week alone, Baker gave an interview, at his request, to CNN’s Jake Tapper, during which the moderate governor said his party needs to move past former President Donald Trump. And Baker was also the subject of conversation on ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday, winning high-marks and admiration from the show’s panel of hosts.

Earlier this year, Baker also co-authored a book with his Democratic former chief of staff Steve Kadish. “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important Work Done” spells out a guide of sorts for practical, nonpartisan political leadership.

Yet, Baker made clear again on Sunday a presidential run, at least in 2024, is not in the cards.

“I think, you know, if I was looking at this point in my career to continue to engage in public service, I think (the first lady) Lauren and I and Karyn Polito, the lieutenant governor, and her husband, Steve, would have run for another term,” Baker said on WCVB’s “On The Record.” “I certainly plan to be involved in 2024. But I think the likelihood I’d be on the ballot in 2024 is pretty small.”

Baker actually suggested much of his recent messaging is not different from what he has said for years.

He contended “the American public is not interested in extremes, that both parties are far too partisan for the vast majority of Americans, that blaming Americans for being divided when it’s the parties that spend most of their time dividing people is a bad way to govern.”

Asked if he is leaving the door open for another run at public office at some point, Baker said, “I think anybody in public life never slams anything completely, but I’m certainly not…going to be a candidate in 2024.”

“If I don’t say that my wife will be very unhappy,” he quipped.

Apparently Baker is also not thinking about other possible candidates for the 2024 presidential election, either.

Baker fielded several questions about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s political stunt of sending migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September — a move Baker has condemned before.

Then co-host Ed Harding asked Baker if he would vote for DeSantis, who is increasingly being considered a possible 2024 contender for the Republican ticket.

“I’m not even thinking about 2024,” Baker said. “And I really do believe as we head into what will continue to be a very expensive holiday season for most people, they’re not thinking about that either.”