Politics N.H. attorney general: Man voted in 2 states during 2016 election The man allegedly voted in Massachusetts after he had already sent an absentee ballot to New Hampshire.

A man allegedly voted twice in the 2016 presidential election, once in Massachusetts and once in New Hampshire, prosecutors in the latter state say.

Richard Rosen, now 83, who has ties to both states, was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office announced in a statement Friday.

Officials allege Rosen knowingly checked in at a Belmont, Massachusetts, polling place and cast a ballot after he had already cast an absentee ballot during the same election in Holderness, New Hampshire.

Rosen was arrested for voting in more than one state, a Class B Felony, authorities said. The charge carries a penalty of between three-and-a-half to seven years in prison and a fine up to $2,000.

“Additionally, pursuant to the New Hampshire Constitution, anyone convicted of a willful violation of the State’s election laws shall lose the right to vote in this State,” New Hampshire prosecutors said.

An arraignment for Rosen is set for Dec. 21.