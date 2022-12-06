Watch: Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before his concession speech

Newsletter Signup
A familiar face for many in the Boston area popped up on Tuesday, the night of Georgia’s Senate runoff election.
As Republican candidate Herschel Walker prepared to take the stage after the race was called in Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s favor, former football player Doug Flutie addressed the crowd gathered at the College Football Hall of Fame.
The Natick high school standout, who won the Heisman Trophy for Boston College in 1984, was called on to introduce Walker. Flutie said that he and Walker are “brothers for life.”
“I’m so proud of him, we’re all so proud of him for all he’s gone through and what he’s done,” Flutie said. “He gave it everything he had from day one, and he did it all for the right reasons. He cares about this state, and he cares about this country.”
in 1985, Flutie and Walker were teammates on the New Jersey Generals, a USFL team once owned by Donald Trump. Flutie went on to play for the NFL and CFL before ending his career with the New England Patriots where he converted the first successful drop kick since 1941 during his final game on January 1, 2006.
