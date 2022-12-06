Politics Watch: Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before his concession speech Flutie said he and Walker are "brothers for life." Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers his concession speech as his wife Julie Blanchard and former football player Doug Flutie look on during an election night event at the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A familiar face for many in the Boston area popped up on Tuesday, the night of Georgia’s Senate runoff election.

As Republican candidate Herschel Walker prepared to take the stage after the race was called in Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s favor, former football player Doug Flutie addressed the crowd gathered at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Natick high school standout, who won the Heisman Trophy for Boston College in 1984, was called on to introduce Walker. Flutie said that he and Walker are “brothers for life.”

“I’m so proud of him, we’re all so proud of him for all he’s gone through and what he’s done,” Flutie said. “He gave it everything he had from day one, and he did it all for the right reasons. He cares about this state, and he cares about this country.”

in 1985, Flutie and Walker were teammates on the New Jersey Generals, a USFL team once owned by Donald Trump. Flutie went on to play for the NFL and CFL before ending his career with the New England Patriots where he converted the first successful drop kick since 1941 during his final game on January 1, 2006.

Doug Flutie on stage to introduce Hershel Walker in Georgia. #GASEN pic.twitter.com/A828oRmiGz — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) December 7, 2022