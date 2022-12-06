‘Woo-hoo’: How Mass. politicians reacted to Raphael Warnock’s win

Newsletter Signup
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock won the runoff election for Georgia’s second Senate seat Tuesday night, and local Democrats are celebrating the win.
The new 51-49 Senate majority will make it easier for Democrats to get bills passed and fend off bills they oppose that come from the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren was one of the first to weigh in, highlighting Warnock’s achievements during his initial two years tenure in the Senate.
Sen. Ed Markey followed with a simple acknowledgment of the new margin he and his fellow Democratic senators will soon be working with.
Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District Rep. Jake Auchincloss shared a similar tweet as soon as the race was called.
Progressive stalwart and Massachusetts 7th Congressional District Rep. Ayanna Pressley praised Georgians for their choice and welcomed her colleague back to the halls of Congress.
