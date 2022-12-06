Politics ‘Woo-hoo’: How Mass. politicians reacted to Raphael Warnock’s win "That's how it's done, Georgia," Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted. Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey expressed excitement Tuesday night at Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's win. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe, File

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock won the runoff election for Georgia’s second Senate seat Tuesday night, and local Democrats are celebrating the win.

The new 51-49 Senate majority will make it easier for Democrats to get bills passed and fend off bills they oppose that come from the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was one of the first to weigh in, highlighting Warnock’s achievements during his initial two years tenure in the Senate.

Woo-hoo, @ReverendWarnock is heading back to the Senate! He delivered on capping the cost of insulin for seniors, he helped lead the charge to cancel student debt for hardworking Americans, and the people of Georgia like what they’ve seen. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 7, 2022

Sen. Ed Markey followed with a simple acknowledgment of the new margin he and his fellow Democratic senators will soon be working with.

Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District Rep. Jake Auchincloss shared a similar tweet as soon as the race was called.

51 — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) December 7, 2022

Progressive stalwart and Massachusetts 7th Congressional District Rep. Ayanna Pressley praised Georgians for their choice and welcomed her colleague back to the halls of Congress.

That’s how it’s done, Georgia.



Congratulations & welcome back to Congress, Senator @ReverendWarnock. https://t.co/lRABX00jNE — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 7, 2022