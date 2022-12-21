Politics Here are the 5 community service events Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll have planned before inauguration Healey and Driscoll will make five stops in different regions of the state. Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll will do a community service tour of the state in the new year before their inauguration Jan. 5. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

If you’re hoping to meet with our state’s new governor before she takes office, you’ll have a quick opportunity in the new year as she travels to each region of Massachusetts before her inauguration.

Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll will be taking a tour of Massachusetts to hold some community service events, making five stops in different communities before their inauguration on Jan. 5.

The Healey-Driscoll team is calling the tour “Team Up Massachusetts,” and said it is meant to “highlight the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s priority of making Massachusetts more affordable and delivering for families struggling to get by.”

Healey and Driscoll plan to start in western Massachusetts with a holiday gift giveaway in honor of Three Kings Day at New North Citizens’ Council Youth Center in Springfield. The event, at 4 Birnie Ave., will take place Monday, Jan. 2 at noon.

Later that day, Healey and Driscoll will head to central Massachusetts to host a coat and food drive with the Worcester County Food Bank and Partner Agency El Buen Samaritano Food Program. The event will start at 2:30 p.m. at 39 Piedmont St. in Worcester.

The tour will continue Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Taunton with a school supplies and healthy food giveaway at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South’s Taunton Clubhouse. The event at 31 Court St. will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Later that afternoon, Healey and Driscoll will travel further south to Cape Cod to distribute healthy prepared meals and produce with Family Table Collaborative. The event will begin at 3 p.m. at 1338 MA-28 in South Yarmouth.

The tour will finish with a stop at Lowell High School on Jan. 4. Healey and Driscoll will host a “family support drive” at 50 Father Morissette Blvd. in Lowell at 3 p.m.

More details about the events will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Healey-Driscoll team, and will be posted on their inauguration website.

Calendar

Monday, January 2

Western Massachusetts Regional Stop

What: Holiday gift giveaway in honor of Three Kings Day at New North Citizens’ Council Youth Center

Who: Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll

Where: 4 Birnie Avenue Springfield MA 01107

When: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 12 pm

Central Massachusetts Regional Stop

What: Coat and Food Drive with the Worcester County Food Bank and Partner Agency El Buen Samaritano Food Program

Who: Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll

Where: 39 Piedmont St. Worcester, MA 01610

When: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Tuesday, January 3

Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Stop

What: School supplies and healthy food giveaway at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South’s Taunton Clubhouse

Who: Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll

Where: 31 Court St, Taunton, MA 02780

When: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Cape Cod Regional Stop

What: Healthy prepared meal and produce distribution with Family Table Collaborative

Who: Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll

Where: 1338 MA-28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664

When: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 3:00 pm

Wednesday, January 4

Merrimack Valley Regional Stop

What: Family support drive at Lowell High School

Who: Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll

Where: 50 Father Morissette Blvd, Lowell, MA 01852

When: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3pm