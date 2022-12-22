Read the full Jan. 6th committee report

Newsletter Signup
In their final report, the Jan. 6 committee said former president Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Read the full report below.
