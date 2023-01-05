Politics
17 pictures from Gov. Maura Healey’s historic inauguration and celebration
History played out at the Massachusetts State House and TD Garden Thursday as
Maura Healey was sworn in as Governor of Massachusetts. Healey became the first woman elected governor of the Commonwealth as well as the first open member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office.
Here are photos from Healey’s inauguration and the celebration that followed.
Prior to the inauguration ceremony at the State House, Gov.-elect Maura Healey greeted former Governor Mike Dukakis. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Healey chatted with former Governor Deval Patrick before the start of her inauguration. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Healey walked to the House chambers to be sworn in as governor. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool Healey is sworn in during her inauguration. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Healey was sworn in by state Senate President Karen Spilka, left, as Kim Driscoll, right, looked on. – AP Photo/Steven Senne Governor Maura Healey delivered her inaugural address. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff Dukakis and former Gov. Bill Weld applauded along with Sen. Ed Markey. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll greeted elected officials as they left the House Chamber. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus performed at the Healey-Driscoll Inauguration celebration at TD Garden. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff Healey and Driscoll during their inauguration celebration. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff (Left to right) Serina Medeiros, Mekisa Alboic, Jodi Vachon, and Rosie Keoch sang and danced at TD Garden. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Healey celebrated with the TD Garden crowd. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff Healey and Driscoll showed off their matching sneakers from the stage. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff Brandi Carlile performed at the celebration at TD Garden. Brandi Carlile. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Abigail Briggs, 5, from West Roxbury wore a foam hand during the celebration. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Shirionda Almeida from Jamaica Plain enjoyed the celebration. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.