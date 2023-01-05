Politics 17 pictures from Gov. Maura Healey’s historic inauguration and celebration

History played out at the Massachusetts State House and TD Garden Thursday as Maura Healey was sworn in as Governor of Massachusetts. Healey became the first woman elected governor of the Commonwealth as well as the first open member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office.

Here are photos from Healey’s inauguration and the celebration that followed.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony at the State House, Gov.-elect Maura Healey greeted former Governor Mike Dukakis. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Healey chatted with former Governor Deval Patrick before the start of her inauguration. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Healey walked to the House chambers to be sworn in as governor. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

Healey is sworn in during her inauguration. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Healey was sworn in by state Senate President Karen Spilka, left, as Kim Driscoll, right, looked on. – AP Photo/Steven Senne

Governor Maura Healey delivered her inaugural address. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Dukakis and former Gov. Bill Weld applauded along with Sen. Ed Markey. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll greeted elected officials as they left the House Chamber. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus performed at the Healey-Driscoll Inauguration celebration at TD Garden. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Healey and Driscoll during their inauguration celebration. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

(Left to right) Serina Medeiros, Mekisa Alboic, Jodi Vachon, and Rosie Keoch sang and danced at TD Garden. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Healey celebrated with the TD Garden crowd. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Healey and Driscoll showed off their matching sneakers from the stage. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Brandi Carlile performed at the celebration at TD Garden.

Brandi Carlile. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Abigail Briggs, 5, from West Roxbury wore a foam hand during the celebration. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Shirionda Almeida from Jamaica Plain enjoyed the celebration. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff