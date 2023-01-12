Politics Mayor Wu announces new office aimed at helping city’s youngest residents The mayor announced Thursday the new Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement and details about the 2023 Youth Development Fund. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, pictured here in 2021. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took her latest steps to invest in the city’s youth on Thursday.

Wu announced in a press conference the creation of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, or OYEA, an office tasked with promoting youth voices in city decision-making and ensuring positive youth development. Wu also announced that the city will be giving $1.5 million in Youth Development Fund grant awards to 60 nonprofit organizations.

“We know that a healthy city is one that doesn’t just understand the importance of empowering its young people, but takes action to invest, and to do so with urgency,” Wu said.

Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement

The Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement will partner with Boston Public Schools and community centers and will be tasked with ensuring young people’s voices are heard in city decision-making and positive youth development, coordinating youth programming, and conducting a youth survey and summit.

The office will fall under Boston’s Human Service Cabinet and will be directed by South End native Pedro Cruz. Having grown up and worked in Boston’s schools and community centers, Cruz brings experience as both an example of successful youth investment and as someone knowledgeable of working with kids directly.

“I am what we mean when we say that youth are products of their environments,” said Cruz, who grew up and worked in various Boston community centers. “I promise to do everything in my power and knowledge, and with all my energy, to make sure that the youth in this city have the same opportunities and access to resources the same way that I did.”

2023 Youth Development Fund

Wu also spoke briefly about the 2023 Youth Development Fund, a yearly competitive grant awarded to youth-serving nonprofits. The fund specifically aims to provide resources to organizations that aim to prevent violence and strengthen developmental skills for young people ages 10-24.

The mayor’s office divided the $1.5 million fund among 60 nonprofits, an increase of $250,000 from last year and the largest in the city’s history. Over 120 organizations applied, and awarded grants range from $2,000 to $60,000 for youth nonprofits across the city.

“These organizations encourage our young people to explore, express, and create through the arts,” Wu said. “To grow comfortable and confident in their own lives and in their communities through sports and teamwork and to develop important professional and leadership skills to prepare them for fulfilling well-paying jobs and careers in this city. ”