Politics Watch live: President Biden delivers 2023 State of the Union Biden is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. President Joe Biden (pictured here in 2022) will give his second State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address Tuesday night at 9 p.m. His speech will aim to offer reassurance to the country and a politically divided congress.