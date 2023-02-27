Politics ‘A workhorse, not a show horse’: Former western Mass. U.S. Rep. John Olver dies at 86 Olver was known as a staunch progressive Democrat who passed many bills while avoiding the spotlight. File photo of Congressman John Olver in 2004. He died at age 86 on Feb. 23, 2023. Merlin Archive

Former Massachusetts 1st Congressional District Rep. John Olver died in his Amherst home Thursday of last week at age 86.

Known for being a staunch progressive, Olver served in the Massachusetts Legislature and Congress for a total of 44 years. When he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1991, he became the first-ever Democrat to represent his district.

“‘A workhorse, not a show horse’ is what John W. Olver’s campaign called him, in a phrase that closely matched his unflashy but solidly productive political career,” his obituary reads.

My heart aches at the loss of my friend Congressman John Olver. He answered the call to public service with the curiosity of the educator, precision of the scientist and integrity of the gentleman he was. My thoughts are with his family & countless others whose lives he touched. https://t.co/Efsb2A2aTd — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 25, 2023

According to his obituary, Olver was born in 1936 in Pennsylvania. After graduating high school at age 15, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. He went on to earn a master’s degree in chemistry from Tufts University and a doctorate in chemistry from MIT.

Advertisement:

Olver taught chemistry at UMass Amherst for eight years before resigning in 1969 to serve as a state representative, his obituary reads. Just three years later, he was elected to the state senate, flipping his seat from red to blue.

Congressman John Olver was a brilliant public servant, dedicated to the Commonwealth, and a treasured friend. We all mourn this tremendous loss. May John live on in our memories as a defender of human rights, a transportation titan, and a good man through and through. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 24, 2023

After U.S. Rep. Silvio Conte died in office in 1991, Olver won the 1st Congressional District seat through a special election. During his time in office, he served on the subcommittees for energy and water development; homeland security; and transportation, housing, and urban development.

According to Olver’s obituary, he was a strong supporter of universal healthcare, abortion rights, a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and keeping our waters free from pollution. He often voted against military interventions and escalations and was a strong critic of the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Congressman John Olver dedicated his life to serving the people of Western and Central Mass and never wavered in his support for affordable health care, abortion access, public transportation and rural communities.



I’m forever grateful for his friendship. He will be missed. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) February 24, 2023

Olver was arrested in front of the Sudanese embassy while protesting the Darfur genocide twice while serving in Congress. Massachusetts 2nd Congressional Rep. James McGovern, who was arrested with Olver in 2006, called his colleague “a person of integrity who has shown that standing up for what you believe is not only the right thing to do, it’s good politics” in Olver’s obituary.

McGovern and other politicians have also highlighted Olver’s contributions to the state’s infrastructure, especially transportation. Olver was known for helping expand broadband service and community health centers in his district, and “always showed up” to community events in western Massachusetts.

Advertisement:

“There’s probably not a transportation project in the state that doesn’t have John Olver’s fingerprints on it,” McGovern said in Olver’s obituary.

I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of my friend and longtime colleague, Congressman John Olver — a champion for Western and Central Massachusetts.



Lisa and I extend our deepest condolences to his daughter Martha and join all who mourn his loss. https://t.co/RAp4vAfMy2 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 24, 2023

Olver retired from politics in 2013 and was succeeded by Rep. Richard Neal, who has represented the district ever since. After retiring from politics, Olver’s obituary says, he continued championing causes he cared about, such as land conservation.

Olver’s life outside politics was just as rich. According to his obituary, he was married to Rose Olver, a psychology professor and the first tenured female professor at Amherst College, for 55 years. A seasoned outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, rock climbing, gardening, and tennis.

I am deeply saddened to learn that Congressman John Olver has passed away. John lacked any malice and was a steadfast advocate for the people of western and central Massachusetts. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Olver family.https://t.co/T7AWudkbOU — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) February 24, 2023

Olver is survived by his daughters, Martha Olver and Cary Frye, his son, Douglas Plumer, his grandson, Marshall Plumer, and several nieces and nephews.