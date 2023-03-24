Politics Bill would extend food aid, school meals, to-go cocktails in Massachusetts The legislation now heads to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey for her signature. The Massachusetts State House in Boston on March 15, 2023. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers approved a spending plan Thursday that would extend programs launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic including outdoor dining regulations, remote access to public meetings and support for assisted living residences.

The $389 million supplemental budget also includes $130 million to help extend enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP food benefits — long known as food stamps — just as the federal government is ending the extra money provided to low-income people since the start of the pandemic.

The spending bill also includes $68 million for an early education grant program, $65 million for the continuation of free school meals, $45 million for emergency shelter assistance, and more than $40 million to support affordable housing for immigrants and refugees.

Another popular pandemic-era innovation — allowing the to-go sale of beer, wine and cocktails — would be extended for a year under the bill.

The legislation now heads to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey for her signature.