Politics Photos: Here’s what it looks like outside Trump’s arraignment in NYC

Crowds gathered in New York City Tuesday for the historic court appearance of Former President Donald Trump.

Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan District Court on criminal charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, making him the first president ever to be charged with a crime. Trump is set to meet with a judge at 2:15 p.m.

The following photos reflect the wild scene surrounding the courthouse, as the event drew protestors from both sides of the political aisle.

Hundreds gathered outside of the courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Security personnel and police stand guard outside Manhattan Criminal Court. AP Photo/John Minchillo

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an appearance among protestors. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

A supporter of former US President Donald Trump stands outside the District Attorney’s office in New York. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors brought homemade signs and posters. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Two Trump supporters wave a flag. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The arraignment drew crowds awaiting Trump’s arrival. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Opponents and supports of Trump were kept separate at Tuesday’s protest. AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

An attendee dons a Trump mask. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump face off outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Reporters work behind barricades as passersby stop to look on Tuesday morning across from Trump Tower, where former President Donald Trump spent the night. Anna Watts/The New York Times

A Trump Supporter dressed as Freddy Krueger. AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah