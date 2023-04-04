Politics
Photos: Here’s what it looks like outside Trump’s arraignment in NYC
Crowds gathered in New York City Tuesday for the historic court appearance of Former President Donald Trump.
Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan District Court on criminal charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation, making him the first president ever to be charged with a crime. Trump is set to meet with a judge at 2:15 p.m.
The following photos reflect the wild scene surrounding the courthouse, as the event drew protestors from both sides of the political aisle.
