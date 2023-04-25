Politics ‘Management’s got to be in the building’: Maura Healey blasts policy that allowed MBTA managers to live 100s of miles from Boston The governor reportedly called it “outrageous” and promised “quick action” on the practice. Governor Maura Healey. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe, File

Gov. Maura Healey promised “quick action” after a recent report from the Boston Globe revealed that several top managers at the MBTA live hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away from the troubled transit system.

The newspaper found that nine senior managers at the agency have a primary residence more than 100 miles from the nearest MBTA station, seven of them in other states including California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey.

The revelation comes as the MBTA continues to face heavy scrutiny and criticism for safety and service failures.

“Management’s got to be in the building,” Healey told reporters on Monday. “Not just in the building, but on the tracks, in the facilities, in the garages. So I was as outraged as [anybody].”

Healey told reporters at the State House that the public would see “quick action” from her team to the “outrageous” telework practice, saying that her office has already taken action against several managers who live out of state, the Boston Globe reports.

Last week, a handful of the managers were reportedly told they need to work in Boston at least three days a week or find another job, according to the newspaper.

“There will be more changes in policy,” Healey said.