Politics Montana House votes to discipline transgender lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr Legislators voted to bar Representative Zooey Zephyr, a recently elected transgender legislator, from the House chamber for the remainder of the legislative session. Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, walks out of the Montana House of Representatives after lawmakers voted to ban her from the chamber on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in the State Capitol in Helena, Montana. Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP





HELENA, Mont. — The Montana House of Representatives on Wednesday took the extraordinary step of blocking the state’s only transgender lawmaker from the House floor for the remainder of the legislative session after an escalating standoff over her ability to speak in the House led to heated protests and arrests Monday and the abrupt cancellation of Tuesday’s session.

The vote was 68-32 in the Republican-controlled chamber. The speaker adjourned the session immediately after the vote. Rep. Zooey Zephyr will still be allowed to cast votes during House proceedings for the remainder of session, which concludes May 5, but must do so remotely.

Advertisement:

The move is the culmination of a weeklong battle between House leadership and Zephyr, who was barred from participating in deliberations on the House floor after she made impassioned comments during debate over a bill that would prohibit hormone treatments and surgical care for transgender minors. The bill has since been sent to Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has indicated that he will sign it.

Sue Vinton, the House majority leader, introduced the measure to discipline Zephyr, saying that her actions “disrupted and disturbed the orderly proceedings of this body.”

Speaking from the floor, Zephyr said she was rising up in defense of her constituents from Missoula, of her community and “of democracy itself.”

“When the speaker asks me to apologize on behalf of decorum, what he is really asking me to do is be silent when my community is facing bills that get us killed. He’s asking me to be complicit in this Legislature’s eradication of our community,” she said. “I refuse to do so. I will always refuse to do so.”

Republican legislators have characterized transition care as harmful and experimental, arguing that young people should not be allowed to begin medically transitioning before they become adults.

Advertisement:

But major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, support this care and say that bans pose serious mental health risks to young people, infringing not only on their rights but also on the rights of doctors and parents.

The furor over Zephyr began during an April 18 session, when the House was considering the ban on transitional care. Zephyr said that if Republicans passed such a ban, it would put “blood on your hands,” and that denying care would be “tantamount to torture.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.