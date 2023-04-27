Politics Here’s why Gov. Healey has an empty frame hanging in the Statehouse "This frame serves as a reminder of those who aren't always reflected or heard in the halls of power.” Governor Maura Healey decided to stray from tradition on Wednesday, hanging an empty, gold frame in her office rather than a portrait of a former governor. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

For years, tradition has dictated newly elected Massachusetts governors hang a framed portrait of a former governor in the executor’s ceremonial office. Governors often select a predecessor that they have a special relationship or connection with.

Charlie Baker, for example, hung a portrait of former Republican Gov. John Volpe — a close collaborator with his father in President Richard Nixon’s administration — on the wall his third floor office.

But after receiving 115 recommendations from a student essay competition announced in January on which former governor she should honor, Governor Maura Healey revealed Wednesday that she would be hanging up an empty, gold frame.

Here’s why:

Healey received a submission from Julian Hynes, a junior at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School, and Ja’liyah Santiago and Adniley Velez, two 8th graders at Holyoke Community Charter School, titled “Inspiring Change and Dangerous Hope: Unequal Representation in the Commonwealth,” recommending the governor hang an empty frame to represent underrepresented groups.

“Our proposal is to break from tradition, to hang nothing but an empty frame to remind you that there will be large groups of people that remain underrepresented, voiceless, and invisible,” Hynes, Santiago, and Velez wrote according to a statement.

“Look forward not back for your inspiration,” the trio wrote. “Look at the young, the poor, the people of color, and the ones who need the most help. Look at the empty frame and then around the table and ask, ‘Who is not represented here?’ Then, break free from the symbolic fetters that bind you and invite them.”

Healey has often used her status as Massachusetts’ first elected female and the nation’s first openly lesbian governor to inspire historically marginalized groups, encouraging, for example, young women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community that “you can be whoever you want to be” during her victory speech in November.

And now, the Democratic governor is says she is using the frame to further that message.

“The State House is the People’s House — and symbols matter. I was inspired by this submission from Julian, Ja’liyah and Adniley, who considered how they themselves could be the face of leadership in our state. This frame serves as a reminder of those who aren’t always reflected or heard in the halls of power,” Healey said.

“When people come into this office, I want them to envision themselves in that frame,” she said. “For me, it will remind me of the young people who are looking to our administration right now, and of our commitment to ensuring that all voices are heard.”

Former Governor Jane Swift (L) gestures as she and and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll unveil the winner of the portrait contest that will hang in the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

Students also submitted recommendations for Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll’s portrait, with 13 writing she should select former Lt. Gov. and Gov. Jane Swift. Driscoll agreed with the 13 students, choosing to honor the first woman to hold the position of governor in the Commonwealth’s history. In 2001, Swift was sworn in when then-Governor Paul Cellucci stepped down to become US ambassador to Canada.

“Governor Healey and I have long been inspired by Governor Swift, and it was heartwarming to see so many students feel the same,” Lt. Governor Driscoll said. “She helped pave the way for us to serve as the first all-women team in Massachusetts history, and she inspired a lasting legacy of educational excellence in our state. I’m honored to hang her portrait in my office.”