Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president. Cheryl Hines is along for the ride. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress is beloved in Hollywood. In supporting her husband's campaign, is she normalizing his often dangerous ideas?





LOS ANGELES — On a quiet Thursday in May, there was almost no indication that anyone in Cheryl Hines’ house was running for president. A hockey stick poked out from a bush in front of the Spanish colonial home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Leaning up against a wall outside were several surfboards, caked with wax, at least one of which belonged to her husband, the 69-year-old environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had announced his candidacy for the 2024 Democratic nomination only four weeks earlier.

In the foyer, the family’s three dogs wagged their tails near a portrait of Kennedy’s famous uncle and aunt, John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, by artist Romero Britto. Over the door hung an even larger portrait, of Hines and Kennedy, also by Britto, a friend of the couple.

Hines, 57, has been in many spotlights during her three decades as a professional actress, most famously for her role as Larry David’s wife on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but this new one is different. After a lifetime of not being particularly political, she finds herself not only married to a man from a storied American political family, but also attached to his long-shot campaign for the highest office in the country. (Kennedy is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.)

And it seems clear he will need Hines, who is in the unique position of being more recognizable to some voters than her candidate husband, to help soften his image for those put off by his crusade against vaccines and history of promoting conspiracy theories, like the false narrative that Bill Gates champions vaccines for financial gain.

“I support Bobby and I want to be there for him, and I want him to feel loved and supported by me,” said Hines, who is a registered Democrat. “And at the same time, I don’t feel the need to go to every political event, because I do have my own career.”

Kennedy, in an interview with The New York Times a few weeks later, said that he sees his wife as crucial to his success. “I think ultimately if I get elected, Cheryl will have played a huge role in that,” he said. “She’s an enormous asset to me, and I don’t think we’ve really unveiled her in her true power yet.” He added: “She has a gift that she’s kind of mesmerizing when she’s on TV and she’s talking, because she’s so spontaneous and she has this what I would call a quick, a fast-twitch reflex when it comes to conversation.”

Friends keep checking in on her. Elections can get ugly, and Kennedy’s campaign, seemingly by design, will put him in contact with many of this country’s more unconventional voters.

“I’m bracing myself for it,” said Hines of the public scrutiny that comes with campaigning, while sitting in her home office. On the bookshelf, there’s a plaque of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star and a humorous framed photo of David in a turtleneck and fake mustache, holding a pipe with a note congratulating her. “It is hard not to live in that space of: ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going to happen? And is it going to be as terrible as I think?’”

In her first interview since her husband announced his candidacy, Hines initially appeared at ease. She has done hundreds of interviews throughout her career, and as a seasoned improv actress, is known to be quick on her feet and sharply funny. She cut her teeth in the Groundlings, a Los Angeles-based improv troupe; “Curb” is outlined but unscripted.

In some ways, answering questions from a stranger is just another form of: “Yes, and.” With improv, “it’s challenging because you don’t know what’s coming next. You don’t know what the audience is going to shout out,” she said. “‘Where are these two people?’ ‘They’re scooping poop in the lion’s den at the zoo!’ Lights go down. Lights go up.”

“You have to commit 100%,” she continued, “or it’s not funny or interesting.”

But here’s a scenario that would challenge even an improv master: You are beloved by fans and peers, and have managed to steer clear of controversy your entire career, but fall in love with a man who touches it off regularly with his often outlandish claims — a man who was kicked off Instagram along with his anti-vaccine nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, for spreading misinformation during the pandemic. (Instagram reinstated Kennedy’s personal account this month, because of his candidacy.) Who last year drew criticism and later apologized when, at a rally against vaccine mandates in Washington, he spoke against 5G technology, surveillance and what he called “technological mechanisms for control” and said: “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.” Who just this week suggested “SSRIs and benzos and other drugs” might be responsible for America’s school-shooting problem. (Kennedy told the Times that assault rifles “clearly make the world more dangerous and we should figure out a way to limit that impact,” but added, “there’s something else happening.”)

Now, he is running for president, and you — “a genuine ray of light,” says the producer Suzanne Todd, and whom actor Alec Baldwin has said “everybody loves” — are along for the ride. After years of being able to distance yourself from your husband’s most problematic views, you now risk being seen as at least tacitly embracing them if he says things on the campaign trail that are demonstrably untrue, and you stand by and smile.

Introduced by Larry David

Hines was raised in Tallahassee, Florida, a thousand miles away— geographically and culturally — from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis, Massachusetts, where she and Kennedy wed in 2014.

Her father, who worked in construction, and her mother, an assistant at the Department of Revenue, were private about their politics, if they even had any. “If I ever asked my mom who she voted for, she would tell me it’s nobody’s business and it was her own secret,” Hines said. “I don’t recall my dad ever once talking about politics or current events, so it was not part of my life. Really, the only thing I knew about the Kennedys was what I learned in public school, in history.”

After cosmetology school and the University of Central Florida, her first acting job was at Universal Studios, where she performed the shower scene from “Psycho” up to 15 times a day for a live audience. It was a gig that involved standing in a flesh-colored bodysuit while an audience member stabbed her with a rubber knife.

In her 30s — practically of a certain age in Hollywood years — Hines was still paying her dues: bartending, working as the personal assistant to Rob Reiner and going to improv classes. Her break came in 1999, when she was cast in “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” In 2002, the show won the first of its many Emmys and Golden Globes.

Hines recalled being backstage at the Golden Globe Awards and running into Harrison Ford. When he stopped to congratulate her, she extended her hand and said, “I’m Cheryl Hines.” “Harrison Ford said, ‘I know who you are,’ and I thought, Oh my God, what?’” she said.

Hines and Kennedy met in 2006 when David, a longtime friend of Kennedy’s, introduced them at a ski-weekend fundraiser in Banff, Alberta, for Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental nonprofit co-founded by Kennedy. Hines had no plans to ski, “but the next thing you know, we’re in skis and we’re on a ski lift,” she said. “I was looking at Larry like, ‘What is happening?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ giving an indication like, ‘That’s Bobby.’” Hines said she was aware of Kennedy’s work as an environmental lawyer, but “I still didn’t know too much about the politics of it all.”

By then, Hines was well entrenched in her own philanthropic work: for the nonprofit United Cerebral Palsy, after her nephew was diagnosed, and for under-resourced schools. “Cheryl was always reachable and accessible to me,” said Jacqueline Sanderlin, a former principal and district administrator of the Compton Unified School District. “She wasn’t a mercenary person. She wasn’t doing this for herself.”

Hines and Kennedy spent time together at another ski event in 2011, when they each were going through a divorce, and eventually began dating long distance. David never intended for them to connect romantically, Hines noted. (“Poor Larry,” she said, looking up at the ceiling.) David told her the relationship was a bad idea, which she said was in jest. “It’s part of the fun of Larry. You just know no matter what you say to him, he’s going to say: ‘Why would you do that? Are you crazy?’”

She was attracted to Kennedy’s wit. “Bobby is very smart and funny, although a lot of people don’t see the funny side,” she said. “He also has this sense of adventure that will catapult me outside of my comfort zone, which I find exciting most of the time.” (How about now, with him running for office? “It seems like, ‘What am I getting myself into?’ Yeah, but, scuba diving.”)

Their relationship made headlines when tragedy struck: In May 2012, Kennedy’s second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, died by suicide at her home in Bedford, New York. Hines stayed on the West Coast while Kennedy focused on his children. “I gave him the space and time to heal,” she said. “I think grief is very personal.”

When Hines and Kennedy married two years later, Kennedy gave a speech in which he repeatedly called Hines “unflappable.”

“It was to the level where we joked about it afterward,” said Todd, a close friend of Hines. “But he’s actually right, because Cheryl is unflappable.”

Her career had continued at a clip: “Curb” returned in 2017 after a six-year hiatus She joined the cast of the film “Bad Moms Christmas” along with Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski, guest-starred in a slew of sitcoms and started a podcast about documentaries with comedian Tig Notaro.

Kennedy had also been busy. In 2016, he founded the World Mercury Project, which became the Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit that opposes vaccines for children. He co-wrote a book on vaccines and began posting anti-vaccine propaganda on social media.

During the pandemic, Kennedy became an even louder voice in the anti-vaccine movement, encouraging people to “do your own research,” even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization deemed the COVID vaccines safe and effective.

Kennedy has long expressed skepticism about vaccines, but his intensity grew with his platform and audience. He published another book, “Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” which has blurbs from former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, director Oliver Stone and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, among others.

Hines stayed out of the fray for most of the pandemic. On her Instagram, she shared images of herself wearing a mask, as well as posts about her involvement with Waterkeeper Alliance — notably never mentioning Children’s Health Defense — and didn’t comment on her husband’s vaccine rhetoric. But then Kennedy made his Holocaust remark, and claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most visible public health leader fighting COVID, was orchestrating “fascism.”

“My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues,” Hines wrote on Twitter. The next day, she tweeted again, calling the Holocaust reference “reprehensible.” “The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything,” she wrote.

Kennedy said it was a difficult time for them. “I saw how it was affecting her life, and I said to her, ‘We should just announce that we are separated,’ so that you can have some distance from me,” he said. “We wouldn’t really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her.”

He said he even wrote up a news release, though it never went out. Hines said that was never an option, although she was upset with Kennedy for his choice of words. “It was also frustrating to hear Bobby say things that could so easily be twisted into snippets that misrepresented his meaning and didn’t represent who he is,” she said.

Several months later, Kennedy approached her to say he was considering running for office. “It was definitely a discussion,” Hines said, “because he said, ‘If you don’t want me to do it, I won’t.’” She ultimately agreed.

On June 5, Hines was pulled into a Twitter Spaces conversation with Kennedy and Elon Musk, even though she hadn’t intended to participate. After she gave a measured comment about how she feels about her husband running for office — “It’s been really interesting,” she said, slowly, “and at times exciting” — Kennedy said that, to cope with the campaign, Hines had joked she was going to “invent a new kind of margarita that had Xanax in it.”

Seeing ‘both sides’ on vaccines

Kennedy’s traction has been surprising. A recent CNN poll found that Kennedy had support from 20% of Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters (though not the multiple members of his own family who have publicly said they will support President Joe Biden.) Jack Dorsey, the former chief executive of Twitter, has endorsed him.

Steve Bannon has been supportive of Kennedy’s campaign, floating the idea of a Trump-Kennedy ticket; Alex Jones and other right-wing conspiracy theorists have also expressed enthusiasm. Kennedy said he has never met Jones and has “never spoken to Mr. Bannon or Mr. Jones about my presidential campaign.”

When asked twice if he would reject an endorsement from Jones, who lost a $1 billion lawsuit for repeatedly saying the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, was a government hoax, Kennedy did not respond. Kennedy said that he would “love to go on Steve Bannon’s show, but Cheryl just can’t bear that,” and so he has not.

Back at her home in Los Angeles, what Hines seemed most excited to talk about was Hines+Young, the eco-friendly company she recently started with her 19-year-old daughter, Catherine Young. It is mostly skin care and candles, and one scent is called Hyannis Seagrass.

This — the skin care, the podcast, the film and TV projects — was her world, not whatever was happening on the campaign trail.

Hines does have issues she cares about, including school safety, and “bodily autonomy,” which she said includes abortion but more broadly is the ability to “make decisions about our body with a doctor, not with a politician.” (She declined to comment on whether that includes vaccines.) She had no canned answers prepared about her husband’s political career, but unlike in her improv, seemed unsure what to say.

On potentially being first lady: “I haven’t really spent time in that space, because we’re not there yet.” On how much she has prepped for the trail: “Every day I learn a lot.” On which current issues, specifically, she was referring to when she tweeted that she and her husband “differ”: “OK. Let me think here.” There was a 49-second pause then, which didn’t resolve in a clear answer.

Hines, who appeared in a 2006 public service announcement encouraging people to get a whooping cough booster vaccine — and who had her own daughter vaccinated when she was young — had not previously commented on Kennedy’s views.

“I see both sides of the vaccine situation,” she said. “There’s one side that feels scared if they don’t get the vaccine, and there’s the side that feels scared if they do get the vaccine, because they’re not sure if the vaccine is safe. And I understand that.”

“So if Bobby is standing up and saying, ‘Well, are we sure that they’re safe and every vaccine has been tested properly?’ That doesn’t seem too much to ask,” she continued. “That seems like the right question to be asking.” Hines tried to dodge several questions about her views on vaccines, including “Do you think vaccines are dangerous for children?,” eventually answering in a manner that didn’t criticize her husband or reveal much about her own opinion.

And Kennedy has been asking questions about the safety of vaccines for years, his family name and work as an environmental lawyer giving dangerous credibility to his skepticism, which he spreads through Children’s Health Defense. In 2019, family members wrote an open letter in which they said, in part, that although they love Kennedy, “on vaccines he is wrong” and called him “complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines.” In 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate asserted that Kennedy was one of 12 people responsible for the majority of anti-vaccine content on Facebook.

Despite his strong views, Kennedy’s campaign website makes no mention of vaccines. Instead, he has positioned himself as a fighter for the middle class and a crusader against corruption, in an effort to appeal to what he has called “all the homeless Republicans and Democrats and Independents who are Americans first.”

He wrote in an email to the Times that “the principal villain in the war in Ukraine is Vladimir Putin” but also blamed the “State Department and White House Neocons” for the war. In May, he said on Russell Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast that Ukraine is “a victim of U.S. aggression” by way of a “proxy war.” Language included on his campaign website states his intention is to “make America strong again.”

Upon learning that an opinion piece in The Washington Post had recently compared her husband to former President Donald Trump, Hines’ eyes widened. She tried to make sense of the observation.

“His skin is much thicker than mine, let’s just say that,” she said. Kennedy’s father was killed while campaigning; his uncle was assassinated in office — a horrific loss for the country, but also for a family. “He doesn’t talk about that,” Hines said. “He’s not afraid of much. I can’t think of even one thing he’s afraid of.”

In an interview with Breitbart News Daily — Kennedy has appeared frequently on right-wing cable shows and podcasts — he said, in response to a question that involved the phrase “cancel culture,” that Hines’ career had already suffered because of her support for his candidacy.

Hines clarified: “I haven’t lost any jobs because of my support for his candidacy, but there was a project I’m involved in where there was a pause for discussion about how his candidacy might affect what we are doing, but it has been resolved.” Kennedy added that so far, “I feel a lot of support and love from most of her friends, including Larry.” (In a text, David clarified: “Yes love and support, but I’m not ‘supporting’ him.”)

“But I’m sure there’s people who just don’t talk to me about it, who feel uncomfortable or, you know, whatever,” Kennedy continued.

Hines said she was getting used to people wanting to talk to her about “their political feelings and thoughts.”

Her strategy is to deflect. She said that she responds with a version of, “This is probably something you should talk about with Bobby, although I’m happy to hear your thoughts.” (The day after Kennedy announced his candidacy, Reiner, Hines’ friend and former boss, tweeted his support for Biden.)

Her industry friends, to her relief, are also consumed with their own affairs. “I went to this poker charity tournament the other night, and I thought everybody was going to be really talking to me about politics,” she said. But instead, “everybody was talking about the writers’ strike.”

Hines isn’t a stiff person. Her personality comes out most in the lighter moments: While talking about a scene she recalled from her time with the Groundlings, Hines broke out into an impersonation of Cher singing “The Hills Are Alive.” She gushed as she talked about her love for her daughter, and how (not completely unlike her character in “Bad Moms Christmas,” who sniffs her adult daughter’s hair) one of the reasons she wanted to work with her is to keep her close.

Hines is used to talking about her work, too; her upcoming projects include the 12th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” a new season of the music game show “I Can See Your Voice,” on which she is a judge, and the comedic film “Popular Theory.”

But when it comes to the campaign, Hines is more guarded. “This feels different, because it feels like every word is important,” she said. “Before this, really, my world was just about comedy, so I could make light of things. But now I understand people are listening in a different way, and I know that it’s really important to them. ”

As the interview wound down, she laid out several Hines+Young body creams on the coffee table to smell. “It’s all about taking care of yourself and relaxing,” she said. “So it’s hilarious that it’s launching right now.”

She then walked over to a bookshelf behind the sofa, where white T-shirts with “Kennedy24” printed across the front were rolled up and stacked, like towels at a gym. “I’m going to give you a T-shirt,” she said. “I don’t know who you’re voting for, and you can do whatever you want with it.”

She looked around the room again, and then toward the door. “I have all these Kennedy T-shirts.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.