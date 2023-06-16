Politics UMass Poll: Democrats and Republicans divided over Juneteenth Most Democrat and Black respondents said that Juneteenth should be a federal holiday. Only 13% of Republican respondents agreed. Most Democrat and Black respondents said that Juneteenth should be a federal holiday. Less than 15% of Republican respondents agreed. Laylah Amatullah Barrayn/The New York Times

On Monday, Juneteenth celebrations will take place across Boston.

Deemed a state holiday in 2020 and a federal holiday in 2021, June 19 commemorates the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas in 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — to inform enslaved people of their freedom and the end of the Civil War.

But according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst and WCVB Poll, which surveyed 1,133 people between May 31 and June 8, some believe the date should have never been made a federal holiday.

According to the poll, 42% of respondents said they strongly or somewhat support Juneteenth being marked a federal holiday. And while 69% of Democrats showed support, only 13% of Republicans and 32% of Independents agreed.

Advertisement:

Regarding a question discussing whether the significance and history of Juneteenth should be taught in classrooms, only 29% of Republicans expressed support while 84% of Democrats answered affirmatively. Seventy-nine percent of Black respondents felt the same, compared to 57% of all respondents.

Most, 68%, of Black respondents supported Juneteenth as a federal holiday, something only 38% of white respondents agreed with.

Seventy-six percent of Black respondents also stated the Republican party does “not too well” of a job of representing the interests of the Black community — a 37% mark for the Democratic party. And a vast majority, 91%, of Black respondents said the legacy of slavery affects African American people “a fair deal” to “a great amount” today, compared to 56% of all respondents.

And when asked about the future of race relations, 66% of Democrats and 54% of Republicans believed things will get better. Fifty-seven percent of Black respondents agreed, a mark similar to the average of 61% of all respondents who said the same.

Juneteenth: Share your thoughts on the holiday Do you agree Juneteenth being a federal holiday? (Required) Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in June 2021. Yes No Other

Do you agree Juneteenth and its significance should be taught in schools? (Required) Yes No Other

Tell us why you voted this way. (Required) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Generally speaking, would you consider yourself a Democrat, Republican, Independent, or something else? Republican Democrat Independent Other

Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.