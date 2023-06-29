Politics Here’s what Maura Healey’s administration had to say about the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision "Today’s decision, while disappointing, will not change our commitment to these students." Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. Steven Senne / AP, File

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s administration, in partnership with more than 130 local “higher education leaders, civil rights advocates, other elected officials, and organizations dedicated to equity,” issued the following statement Thursday after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision.

Massachusetts will always be welcoming and inclusive of students of color and students historically underrepresented in higher education. Today’s Supreme Court decision overturns decades of settled law. In the Commonwealth, our values and our commitment to progress and continued representation in education remain unshakable.

We will continue to break down barriers to higher education so that all students see themselves represented in both our public and private campus communities. Massachusetts, the home of the first public school and first university, will lead the way in championing access, equity, and inclusion in education.

Advertisement:

We want to make sure that students of color, LGBTQ+ students, first generation students, and all students historically underrepresented in higher education feel welcomed and valued at our colleges and universities. Today’s decision, while disappointing, will not change our commitment to these students. We have an imperative to make sure our schools reflect our communities. Our academic competitiveness, the future of our workforce, and our commitment to equity demand we take action.

Supreme Court rules against affirmative action. Do you agree? Do you agree with the Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action? (Required) Yes No Other

Tell us why you voted this way. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.