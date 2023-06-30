Politics

Mass. politicians react to Supreme Court striking down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

"I vehemently disagree with this decision. The Court put monied interests above the law and the will of the people today," Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley. J. Scott Applewhite / AP, File

By John Waller

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ‘This fight is not over. The President has more tools to cancel student debt — and he must use them.’

Rep. Jim McGovern: ‘This story has played out for far too long. A Supreme Court bought and paid for by wealthy special interests that provides for the rich while leaving working families behind.’

Gov. Maura Healey: ‘We will continue our efforts to make higher education and job training more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts’

“Our administration is deeply disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate President Biden’s student loan relief plan that would have benefitted millions of student borrowers and our economy as a whole. We will continue our efforts to make higher education and job training more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts and support federal efforts to provide relief to borrowers who are being crushed by the student debt crisis.” 