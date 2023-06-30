Politics Mass. politicians react to Supreme Court striking down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan "I vehemently disagree with this decision. The Court put monied interests above the law and the will of the people today," Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote on Twitter. Rep. Ayanna Pressley. J. Scott Applewhite / AP, File

More than 40 million hard working Americans are waiting for the help that President Biden promised them, and they expect this administration to throw everything they’ve got into the fight until they make good on this commitment. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 30, 2023

Rep. Jim McGovern: ‘This story has played out for far too long. A Supreme Court bought and paid for by wealthy special interests that provides for the rich while leaving working families behind.’

This story has played out for far too long. A Supreme Court bought and paid for by wealthy special interests that provides for the rich while leaving working families behind. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 30, 2023

Enough is enough. I’m determined—now more than ever—to fight for student loan forgiveness and to restore ethics and integrity to this broken Supreme Court.” — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 30, 2023

Ayanna Pressley: ‘I vehemently disagree with this decision. The Court put monied interests above the law and the will of the people today.’

The Supreme Court got it so wrong with this #CancelStudentDebt ruling.



But this isn’t over. @POTUS and @SecCardona must use other tools available to swiftly cancel student debt.



My full statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RnLgEkZPhD — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 30, 2023

Gov. Maura Healey: ‘We will continue our efforts to make higher education and job training more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts’

“Our administration is deeply disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate President Biden’s student loan relief plan that would have benefitted millions of student borrowers and our economy as a whole. We will continue our efforts to make higher education and job training more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts and support federal efforts to provide relief to borrowers who are being crushed by the student debt crisis.”

