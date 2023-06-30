Politics Mass. politicians react to Supreme Court’s blow to LGBTQ rights in Christian web designer ruling "Massachusetts will always stand for freedom and equality because it wasn’t about a cake then, and it’s not about a website now," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. Steven Senne / AP, File

Gov. Maura Healey: ‘Freedom isn’t using the First Amendment as license to shut your doors on LGBTQ+ customers’

“This decision is deeply disappointing and yet another example of the Supreme Court’s callous disregard for the wellbeing of the very communities that need protecting. The courts have long recognized that laws safeguarding customers from discrimination don’t infringe on the right to free speech. Freedom isn’t using the First Amendment as license to shut your doors on LGBTQ+ customers. Freedom is the ability to live and love openly without fear. Massachusetts will always stand for freedom and equality because it wasn’t about a cake then, and it’s not about a website now.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ‘I am furious at this cruel and backwards decision by this extremist Court, which erodes the rights of LGBTQ+ people and beyond.’

I am furious at this cruel and backwards decision by this extremist Court, which erodes the rights of LGBTQ+ people and beyond. And I won’t stop fighting to protect LGBTQ+ Americans from discrimination. https://t.co/jTP34n89Yg — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 30, 2023

Rep. Jim McGovern: ‘This is a license to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, plain and simple’

This is a license to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, plain and simple. Let this disgusting and misguided decision—on the last day of Pride Month, no less—be a call to action for all of us to fight even harder for equality. https://t.co/RQOabztU3n — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 30, 2023

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: ‘Despite yet another callous ruling from this extreme Supreme Court, I want our LGBTQ siblings to know: We see you. We love you. We won’t stop fighting for you’

Despite yet another callous ruling from this extreme Supreme Court, I want our LGBTQ siblings to know:



We see you.⁰We love you.⁰We won't stop fighting for you.



🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/065s48Rfwu — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 30, 2023

Rep. Lori Trahan: ‘This is a horrific step backward for our LGBTQI+ community and our nation’

"The Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class." – Justice Sotomayor



This is a horrific step backward for our LGBTQI+ community and our nation. https://t.co/8VWH0qvF3z — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) June 30, 2023

Rep Katherine Clark: ‘This ruling is rooted in a heinous lie: that some Americans are not worthy of the promise and protection of our Constitution.’

It's a sad day.



This ruling is rooted in a heinous lie: that some Americans are not worthy of the promise and protection of our Constitution.@HouseDemocrats stand with our LGBTQIA+ family and reject this blatant attempt to legitimize discrimination. https://t.co/og8DV8i9rI — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) June 30, 2023

