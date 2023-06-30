Mass. politicians react to Supreme Court’s blow to LGBTQ rights in Christian web designer ruling

Gov. Maura Healey: ‘Freedom isn’t using the First Amendment as license to shut your doors on LGBTQ+ customers’
“This decision is deeply disappointing and yet another example of the Supreme Court’s callous disregard for the wellbeing of the very communities that need protecting. The courts have long recognized that laws safeguarding customers from discrimination don’t infringe on the right to free speech. Freedom isn’t using the First Amendment as license to shut your doors on LGBTQ+ customers. Freedom is the ability to live and love openly without fear. Massachusetts will always stand for freedom and equality because it wasn’t about a cake then, and it’s not about a website now.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ‘I am furious at this cruel and backwards decision by this extremist Court, which erodes the rights of LGBTQ+ people and beyond.’
Rep. Jim McGovern: ‘This is a license to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, plain and simple’
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: ‘Despite yet another callous ruling from this extreme Supreme Court, I want our LGBTQ siblings to know: We see you. We love you. We won’t stop fighting for you’
Rep. Lori Trahan: ‘This is a horrific step backward for our LGBTQI+ community and our nation’
Rep Katherine Clark: ‘This ruling is rooted in a heinous lie: that some Americans are not worthy of the promise and protection of our Constitution.’
